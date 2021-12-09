ALBURNETTAlburnett came back strong in the second week of the young season with wins against Don Bosco and Cal-Wheatland.
Alburnett vs. Don Bosco
The Pirates bounced back with a vengeance after their tough loss last week to North Linn beating Don Bosco on the road 52-9 Nov. 29. The Pirates held the Dons scoreless in both the second and third periods.
Alburnett vs. Cal-Wheatland
Good team balance and contribution of the ball was key to the Pirates win over Cal-Wheatland in front of their home crowd on Nov. 30.
Savannah Caves got the Pirates started with a three. Hailey Carolan knocked in a two for a 5-0 lead. Caves hit two and Ava Armon knocked in a three at the end of the first for a 10-4 lead.
The Pirates started off the second out of sync allowing Cal-Wheatland back in the game. A nice Basket deep under the hop from Ally Olmstead and another three from Armon got the Pirates back on track and a 26-15 lead at the half.
Another slow start in the third kept the game close. Lacey Neighbor with a drive to the lane, banked in a two with just over two minutes left, Izzy Graubard had a nice layup following it with a deep three late in the period. This was the spark the Pirates needed as they took control of the game from then on out.
Taking a 34-23 lead into the fourth the Pirates kept up their defensive pressure and offensively Olmstead and Peyton Scott both hit key shots to help the Pirates get the win.
Head coach Jeff Christopherson said, “I felt that we had good energy throughout the game. The team did a great job of sharing the basketball. We had five players with more than eight points. We have to clean up a few things defensively and offensively before our next game.”
CENTER POINT URBANACPU vs. West Delaware
The seventh ranked Stormin Pointers traveled to West Delaware on Nov. 30 for a showdown against the Hawks, and came home with a convincing 56-32 win to remain undefeated at 3-0.
Head coach Philip Klett was very pleased with the balance they team played with a lot of players contributing in multiple ways that will make them stronger as the season progresses.
The Pointers played well early but were just unable to get the ball to drop in the net, while defensively they played strong throughout the game wearing out the Hawks.
“Early on they had some legs but I think we really kept the pressure on and they struggled to get good shots.” said Klett, “We just reminded them after the first that it will be a 4-quarter game. Let our defensive pressure work and contest shots consistently and things will work.”
Kora Katcher played really well on the back of their defensive pressure that really stirred things up to change the game in the second allowing the Pointers to outscore the Hawks 19-7 and take a 29-19 lead into the half.
“I was happy with our body language throughout the game and not letting mistakes or bad plays hold us back. Players will have good/bad shooting nights but we want the ladies to continue to help in any aspect they can.” said Klett
CPU vs. Mt. Vernon
The Stormin Pointers continued their nice start to the season with a 66-31 win on the road at Mt. Vernon on Dec. 3 coming out strong in the first taking a commanding 20-8 lead.
CPU did not allow the Mustangs to hit double figures in points in three of the four periods taking a 33-19 lead into the half. Junior Nicole Rick led the Pointers with 17 points and nine rebounds.
CENTRAL CITYCentral City vs. POP
Nov. 30 the Wildcats bounced back from their opening season loss to Springville defeating Prince of Peace at home 68-42.
Sophomore Guard Bailee Weber had a very strong performance with 25 points including five 3 pointers. Team captain, senior Sara Reid had a fantastic game with 31 points and six 3 pointers.
Head coach Al Fear said, “Overall, the entire team has improved greatly in a short amount of time.”
“My goal for our team this week is to improve each game and continue to push ourselves offensively and defensively. I ask all of my players to give your best effort, whatever that is. If your shots are not falling, then be the best screener or rebounder. Give your best and work together. We will continue to improve.” Fear said, “I am very lucky to have such hard-working players who love the game and are easy to coach.”
With a strong defensive effort and a 22-1 second period barrage helped the Wildcats cruise to a 55-14 win against CVC on Dec. 3.
The Wildcats did not allow CVC to score double figures in any of their quarters.
Central City vs. Midland
Central City continued their winning ways defeating Midland on Dec. 4 at home 52-28.
The score remained close up until the fourth period when the Wildcats outscored the Eagles 22-6 to seal the win and give the Wildcats a 3-1 record after the first two weeks of the young season.
Stats were not available in time for production for both the CVC and Midland games.
NORTH LINNThe Lynx finished week two going 3-0 with wins against Midland, Marquette Catholic and CVC.
“We had a busy week with three games and I thought our kids did a great job of coming ready to compete each night. Throughout the week, we had a nice balance of scoring in our different games and that is always nice to see.” Head coach Brian Wheatley said, “We continue to do a lot of nice things, but also realize that we have a lot of room for improvement and will continue to work on these areas as we move through the season.”
North Linn vs. Midland
Strong defensive pressure and a balanced offensive attack helped the Lynx cruise to an easy 73-21 win over the Eagles of Midland on Nov. 30.
The Lynx had four players in double figures in points. Sophomore Molly Boge led the Lynx with 19 points, followed by Kamryn Kurt who knocked in 17. The team had 27 assists and 34 rebounds.
North Linn vs. Marquette Catholic
The Lynx made easy work of Marquette on Dec. 3 with a 69-28 win on the road. North Linn came out on fire scoring 21 points in the first period and continued to pack on the points with another strong 22 points in the third cruising to an easy win.
Junior Elle Flanagan led the Lynx on offense with 13 points. This is the third game of the young season with a different Lynx leading in points.
North Linn vs. CVC
The Lynx hosted CVC on Dec. 4 and from the opening whistle they dominated on both ends of the court taking a huge 54-0 lead into the half.
Kamryn Kurt stole the show with 25 points with four three-pointers and 9-10 from the stripe. Macy Boge contributed with 13 and senior Chloe VanEtten added 10.