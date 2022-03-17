Small town libraries always have the most interesting quirks, and Springville is no exception. Coggon has a fantasy mural, Center Point has a miniature zoo, Central City has baking supplies — Springville has dinosaurs!
“Two gentlemen volunteered to build those for us,” Library Director Linda Eldred explained, showcasing the giant dimetrodon, stegosaurus, and tyrannosaurus rex floating above the shelves. “[The T-rex] was laser cut for us by Kapstone Paper. They donated that to us.”
Though they may be the first thing to catch your eye — and are a big hit with the kids — the dinosaurs aren’t the only thing Springville’s library has to offer.
Their fireplace is popular in the cooler months and serves as the perfect meeting spot for knitting groups and students wanting a cozy study spot after school. In the summer, patrons spend their time on their outdoor patio, especially since they still have Wi-Fi access outside. With plans to add a solar charging panel soon, their outdoor seating will undoubtedly become even more popular.
Linda explained how things have changed since COVID, but she’s hoping things will continue to ease back to normality. The community room, for example, is being reserved for events again and patrons are switching from curbside pick-up to exploring the shelves.
“It’s heartwarming to see the kids come back,” she said. “Community is so important.”
One way the Springville Library engages with the community is through all the additional perks they offer. They have free educational activity packages you can take home, take-and-make crafts right inside the doors, and 10 computers available for use.
“There are still people who don’t know that a public library is free,” Linda emphasized. “We don’t even charge fines. As long as you bring the book back, we’re happy!”
For those who prefer having books on their tablets and phones, all you need is a library card to access eBooks on Bridges. Springville library cards are available to anyone regardless of where you live, and there’s no need to renew — it’s good forever.
“Once you’ve got one, you’ve got one!”
Stop by the Springville Public Library to explore their collections, say hello to the dinosaurs, and learn more about the upcoming summer reading program. For more information, check out their Facebook page or visit springville.lib.ia.us.