'Where Great Memories are Made' Jul 13, 2023 Jul 13, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Jelea Horning and Ashtyn Becker smile during the fair’s beef show. Todd Hunt • Staff Photo Buy Now Anita Haughenbury smiles for the camera as she is interviewed. Todd Hunt • Staff Photo Buy Now Many participants at Ag Games got wet and muddy when carrying water across the dirt track. Todd Hunt • Staff Photo Buy Now One contestant at the Kiddie Calf Show disguises their calf as a hot dog. Todd Hunt • Staff Photo Buy Now The 2022 Fair Royalty welcomes the new 2023 Fair Queen, Genevieve Scott, and Princess Emily Ritze. From left, Caitlin Benesh, Ritze, Scott and Zoey Wecker. Todd Hunt • Staff Photo Buy Now Hundreds flock to see headliner Jo Dee Messina perform on Friday night. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Three boys watch a large John Deere pull the sled during the ECIPA Truck and Tractor Pull. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now With hands up and big smiles, Kayla Eiben and Raelynn Drexler make their way down the large slide. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Standing above the crowd, one young girl gets a glimpse of the opening act, Adam Doleac. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now A young girl covers her ears at the Outlaw Garden Tractor Pull. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now After a hot afternoon, the bumper boats are a refreshing splash. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now As she swings around, Kylie Sullivan of Cedar Rapids sports a smile with her unicorn face paint. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Contestants try hard not to be bucked off during the donkey races. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Blane Ries proudly lays beside his dairy cow, displaying his blue and pink ribbons. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Piper Nabholz of Brandon watches Bob Bohm's Family Entertainment “Farmily Feud” from the top of the large boulder. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now An afternoon rain shower leads to mischievous adventures at the swine barn for one little girl. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Little Mr. Linn County Fair Leonard Jordan holds up his homemade cherry pie at the annual pie auction. lnl-07132023-nws-linn-co-fair-18 Buy Now Tough trucks kick up dirt as they race across the obstacle track. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Bram Adams of Cedar Rapids laughs going around the Dragon Wagon ride at the fair. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Buy Now Little Miss Linn County Fair Makenna Dunn proudly displays her pie with the aim of winning the Linn County Pie Eating competition. Laura Drummy • Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa baseball - Class 2A District final: District baseball champions!Athlete of the WeekBetween the lines: Reliving Anamosa baseball historyAround town in Central City: Brendel Park‘Shock of my life:’ Antique ad garners big interest, auction priceAround town in Central City: Howe HallLisbon United Methodist Church changes name to Living Hope Global Methodist ChurchKirkwood Community College baseball: Doing all the homeworkWalker community prepares for annual Pickle DaysAnamosa baseball: Only the very best Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.