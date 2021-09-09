Wildcat Football falls to Kee in week two Todd Hunt todd.hunt@wcinet.com Sep 9, 2021 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Central City hosted a very solid Kee Hawks team on September 3 losing 8-64.The Kee Hawks came out early in the first half scoring 24 in the first quarter and 22 points in the second to take a 46-8 lead at the half.Sophomore Jayden led the Central City rushing attack with 56 yards and the lone Wildcat touchdown. Brayden Rickels snagged one interception and Aiden Klostermann added 25 rushing yards.Leading the defense was Marcus Pruismann who garnered 5.5 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Aiden Klostermann also had a nice night on defense with 4.5 tackles with three of them solos.Individual stats include: rushing – Jayden Hansen 10/56 with one TD, Aiden Klostermann 13/26, Jason Rose 3/13, Wade Yoder 2/8, Max Arthur 1 for 4, Matthew Klostermann 1/-2, Marcus Pruismann 1/-2, Jack Kramer 4/-7; passing – Jayden Hansen 1/7 5 yards, Jack Kramer 0/1; receiving –Luke Burds 1/5; tackles – Marcus Pruismann 5.5, Aiden Klostermann 4.5, Brayden Rickels 3.5, Jayden Hansen three, Tristian Dietiker two, Jack Kramer, Mekhi Benton, Christoper Greif, Wade Yoder 1.5, Jason Rose, Matthew Klostermann, Luke Burds, Colton Nowadzky one, Bradon Hennick, Nolan Gates, Troy Curtis, Braxton Davis .5.; sacks – Collin Hoskins two. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDowntown businesses remain open during faceliftMount Vernon teachersLisbon new teachersMan shot at scene of Martelle fire: Investigation into incident ongoingFreedom Rock unveiledFawn Creek Country Club women's golf: Dearborn dominates the dayAnamosa football: More good than badArthur Charles 'Charlie' BakerSpringville-Central City cross country: Soaring to the top of the standingsWoodard sentenced at emotional hearing Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.