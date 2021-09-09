Central City hosted a very solid Kee Hawks team on September 3 losing 8-64.

The Kee Hawks came out early in the first half scoring 24 in the first quarter and 22 points in the second to take a 46-8 lead at the half.

Sophomore Jayden led the Central City rushing attack with 56 yards and the lone Wildcat touchdown. Brayden Rickels snagged one interception and Aiden Klostermann added 25 rushing yards.

Leading the defense was Marcus Pruismann who garnered 5.5 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Aiden Klostermann also had a nice night on defense with 4.5 tackles with three of them solos.

Individual stats include: rushing – Jayden Hansen 10/56 with one TD, Aiden Klostermann 13/26, Jason Rose 3/13, Wade Yoder 2/8, Max Arthur 1 for 4, Matthew Klostermann 1/-2, Marcus Pruismann 1/-2, Jack Kramer 4/-7; passing – Jayden Hansen 1/7 5 yards, Jack Kramer 0/1; receiving –Luke Burds 1/5; tackles – Marcus Pruismann 5.5, Aiden Klostermann 4.5, Brayden Rickels 3.5, Jayden Hansen three, Tristian Dietiker two, Jack Kramer, Mekhi Benton, Christoper Greif, Wade Yoder 1.5, Jason Rose, Matthew Klostermann, Luke Burds, Colton Nowadzky one, Bradon Hennick, Nolan Gates, Troy Curtis, Braxton Davis .5.; sacks – Collin Hoskins two.

Recommended for you