CENTRAL CITYThe Wildcats took care of business in the first week of the 2021 postseason action moving on into the semi-final round
with a three set win against Midland in round one on Oct. 18, and again against Prince of Peace in the quarter-finals on Oct. 20. They will face off against Easton Valley for a chance at a regional championship game and a trip to state.
Class 1A Region 7 round one vs Midland
In the Wildcats Class 1A Region 7 first round 3-0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-9) win against the Eagles, offensive hitting efficiency took center stage with a team season high .363 for the match. Belle Whitson led with five of the team’s nine aces. Cami Ellis contributed with three.
It was a great all-around team effort. Sara Reid led the way with 15 kills, followed by Hannah Kramer with eight, and Coletta Wade with seven.
“We seemed to play well in every phase of the game.” Head coach Danielle Clark said, “Every hitter was efficient and did a great job of limiting their mistakes, which helped us keep comfortable leads throughout the match.”
“Whitson had another nice match setting with 38 assists. She played very smart and didn’t make many mistakes throughout the night, while still doing a good job of getting the ball in front of our hitters consistently.” said Clark
Defensively Bailee Weber led the way with 15 digs, followed by Bella Damm with 12. Damm also had a great night of passing on serve receive, only committing one error while seeing a majority of their serves.
Class 1A Region 7 quarter-finals vs Prince of Peace
The Wildcats came out of the gate ready to play against Prince of Peace in their quarter-final match on Oct. 20 after a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem sung by Brylea Brooks. The Wildcats beat the Irish in three straight sets (25-13, 25-8, 25-17) to move onto the next round of tournament play.
Sara Reid then ignited the team with a block on the Irish’s first offensive possession, and followed it up with one of her team high eight kills. Only having one serve error combined with Reid and Coletta Wade playing really well got the Wildcats off to a great start.
Natalie Noonan and Cami Ellis both contributed on the night making some great plays for the Wildcats. Noonan got the nod for more playing time in their third set based on her performance in the second set.
Head coach Danielle Clark commented on Noonan’s performance, “She gave us a good spark in the front row, and I decided to stick with it for the whole match. Also knowing that Cami is a great server gives us options for rotation changes.”
Ellis went 17 for 17 with five aces on serving showing exactly the kind of player she is. Even when she gets changed roles for the Wildcats, she still produces some big plays.
“Offensively everyone was consistent enough and stuck to the game plan to get the win.” said Clark
Defensively they were led by Bella Damm with nine digs, followed by seven from Reid.
“We did a nice job of picking up the off speed, tips, etc. that POP was throwing at us.” said Clark, “Because of that we were able to get some good swings on offense throughout the match that led to kills or them committing errors.”
NORTH LINNClass 1A Region 5 first round vs Central Elkader
North Linn started their playoff week hosting Central Elkader on Oct. 18. The Lynx defeated the Warriors in three straight sets (25-8, 25-11, 25-15) on what was a record setting night for two standouts, Chloe Van Etten and Evalyn Robinson.
The Lynx opened the match on a 13-0 run courtesy of some aggressive serving and 13 straight serve points from Katelyn Benesh. The Warriors cut the lead to 16-7 before the Lynx slammed the door taking the set 25-8.
“We had a nice balanced attack for this match and Jill did a great job of moving the ball around to our hitters.” head coach Jennifer McNeill said, “Our hard aggressive serving really took Central Elkader out of the match.”
Set two was a carbon copy of the first set with the Lynx in total control. The serving and solid defensive front didn’t allow the Warriors to do anything taking the second set 25-11.
Set three Central Elkader came out and played well to open the set keeping it close at 9-6. That would be the closest they would come. Following a timeout, the Lynx gathered themselves and took control winning the set 25-15, advancing them into the next round.
“The best part was getting to celebrate two new school records after the match. Chloe Van Etten broke the individual season record for kills and Evalyn Robinson broke the individual season records for digs.” said McNeill
Class 1A Region 5 quarter-finals vs Ed-Co
Going into the game head coach Jennifer McNeill knew it was going to be a battle. Both teams have senior leadership up front. This was on display with a combined 112 kills between the two teams in their Class 1A Region 5 quarter-final match on Oct. 20.
North Linn’s Van Etten and Ed-Co’s Kelsey Hansel, two of the best outside hitters in the conference put on a spectacular display with 21 and 30 kills respectively.
The Lynx showed up to play and fought till the very end but came up short with a five-set loss, 3-2 (25-22, 26-28, 16-25, 25-15, 13-15).
“I am so proud of their hard work and determination. This season has been full of great memories and we are really going to miss our seven seniors who have been awesome leaders for our team.” McNeill said, “This group has made its mark on our program. They broke 6 team records, 5 individual season records, and 7 individual career records. When I reflect back on this season, I can’t help but smile.”
CENTER POINT URBANAClass 3A Region 7 quarter-final
The Stormin Pointers postseason run came to a close with a tough four set loss to the Mustangs in the Class 3A quarter-final match on Oct. 18 at Independence (25-21, 24-26, 21-25, 10-25).
CPU will lose six outstanding seniors in Keely Franck, Kylie Henry, Lauren Antes, Sophie Gaffney, Ella Person and Micol McSweeney. This class continued the strong senior leadership the Stormin Pointers previous classes taught them.
CPU will not be left trying to “rebuild” next season. The Pointers will be bringing back a freshman class who saw significant playing time this season. The more these girls play together the better they will get.
Logan Keller led the team with 491 assists. 126 of those were sent to freshman Addy Tupa who led the Pointers in kills. Gracie Hoskins led the team with 32 aces and 271 digs.
CPU fought back from being down multiple times but never gave up. They put together some great blocks, digs, tools off the block, service runs, and all around team hustle and effort.
They will have senior leadership to guide them with Lauren Langridge, Taylor Luscomb and Ryanne Hansen returning. Along with sophomores Paige Foltz and Sophie Strowmatt.
Head coach Michelle Halac commented on the season, “We ended our season with a hard fought match agaiinst Independence.Our girls came out and battled all evening.
“Our bench was a great help in their energy and communication with their teammates on the court.” said Halac “Multiple girl’s stepped up in many different ways to help the team find successes, and we as a staff couldn’t be more proud.”
ALBURNETTClass 2A Region 7 round one at Columbus Catholic
The Alburnett volleyball team saved their best match for last commented head coach Suzanne Smith after their loss to Columbus Catholic Sailors (21-20) in the Class 2A Region 7 first round match on Oct. 18.
The Pirates battled the entire match. After losing set one 22-25, they came back strong taking set two 25-21. The Sailors front created 13 blocks and 48 kills taking the next two sets and the win.
The Pirates will also lose a strong senior leadership presence class of Sophia Williams, Rachel Bemer, Hailey Carolan, Kaitlin Wink and Kate Mead.
Williams led the team in assists (166), digs (372) and aces (16). Bemer led the team in kills (96). Carolan led the team in blocks (34) and was second with aces (15). Mead was second in digs with 188 and second in aces with 15.
The Pirates will look to their three juniors in Breanne Balderston, Alivia Miller and Ava Armon to bring their leadership presence next season. They will bring with them a nice sophomore class of Peyton Scott, Sydney Rock, Ally Olmstead who was second in blocks with 28 and Savannah Caves. All of the girls saw significant playing time and will look to improve on their 2021 season.