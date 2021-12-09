Three of our four area teams competed in week one of the wrestling season with two facing off against each other when North Linn traveled to Center Point-Urbana to open up 2021.
ALBURNETTThe young Alburnett Pirate wrestling team started off their 2021 season with a dominating win down at Clear Creek-Amana on Nov. 30 with a 62-15 victory.
Three promising freshmen; Rowdy Neighbor (106), Dawson Becker (113) and Preston Klostermann (120) started off their varsity careers with a win. Senior Blaine McGraw lost a tough match to Jack Stevens 6-3 at 126.
Head Coach Clayton Rush commented, “We wrestled really well. I was pleased with our effort on the mat and their ability to be coachable before, during, and after their matches. I can see them really making efforts to apply what they are learning, which will only help with our future success.”
Brody Neighbor (132), Reece Klostermann (145), Gunnar Keeney (152), Gage Tallon (195) and Hayden Baker at 170 all won by fall, with Baker’s in only :44 seconds. Carson Klostermann at 160 won by TF 17-2 at the 5:28 mark. Shayden Washburn at 138 and Nash Hamilton both lost. Josiah Redel at 285 won by FF.
Cliff Keen Independence Invitational
On Dec. 3 and 4th, the Pirates competed at the very tough invitational in Independence. There were 28 teams in attendance this year and the Pirates brought home a very solid fifth place finish behind invite winner Lisbon, Independence, Osage and Crestwood.
Obviously, as a coach you hone in on your returning guys at a tournament like Independence. Guys like Blaine McGraw, Brody Neighbor, Carson Klostermann, and Gunnar Keeney (returning qualifiers) competed hard, which is great for the young guys to see. Preston Klostermann had an impressive run beating a couple of returning state place winners outside of 1A, and did so in dominant fashion.
P Preston Klostermann started as a 14 seed and finished second falling in the finals to Brandon Paez of Lisbon. Along the way he beat a couple of returning state place winners outside of 1A from last year.
Five Pirates placed in fourth place; McGraw at 126, Brody Neighbor at 132, Carson Klostermann at 145 and Gunnar Keeney at 152. Rounding out the Pirate finishers were Hayden Baker in eighth at 170, Becker 10th (113), JJ Callahan 11th (113), Luke Schneider 15th (182), Gage Tallon 18th (195), Washburn 19th (138), River Williams 23rd (160), Redel 24th (285) and Reed Callahan 27th at 126.
“As a whole our guys fought to the end of every match. We had guys getting bonus points late in matches as well as scoring last when getting beat at the match was out of reach. As a coach, that’s what you want to see.” said Rush
CENTER POINT URBANAHead Coach Matt Grennan and the Stormin Pointers opened up their season hosting Beckman Catholic and North Linn on Dec. 2. The Pointers went 1-1 on the night.
CPU opened up the night with a tough 34-48 loss against Beckman. After a forfeit at 106 for Blake Berninghaus, Teegan Fuessley at 120 started off the Pointers with a fall in 1:11. Ryan Barth at 145 also pinned his opponent in 2:55. At 160 Collin Hoskins won by a major 16-4. Cooper Lindaman and Brody Berninghaus both won by forfeits.
Next up for the Stormin Pointers were the Lynx from North Linn. The Pointers easily handled the Lynx 54-24. Barth recorded his second fall of the night at 145. Fuessley, Moorea Brown, Will Gerhold, Preston Thompson, Lindaman, Jagger Clemons, Brandon Payn all won by forfeits.
Williamsburg Duals
On Dec. 4 CPU traveled down to Williamsburg for their annual Duals finishing the day in fifth place as a team going 3-2 on the day.
In their round one match they fell to Assumption, Davenport 64-18. Aiden Novoa at 126 and Brath at 145 both had falls. Braden Mabe had a FF to round out the points for CPU.
Round two they faced off against Grinnell winning 42-39. Lian Jouanne and Novoa both had falls. Barth, Clemons, Vaupel, Blake Berninghaus and Fuessley all won by forfeit.
Round three found CPU facing off against another central Iowa team in Pella. Pella started off winning the first seven matches by either fall or forfeit. Payn at 106 got the pointers going with a forfeit, Blake Berninghaus won by fall at 113 in 4:53. Brody Berninghaus, Novoa and Barth also all had falls.
In CPU’s round four consolation bracket match they defeated Lynnville-Sully handily 48-21 with a host of forfeit matches. The lone contested match that CPU won was from Brody Berninghaus who pinned his opponent in 1:52.
In the fifth-place medal round match CPU defeated Van Meter/Earlham 54-24 to end the day at 3-2.
Jouanne at 182 won by an 8-6 decision. Fuessley also notched a pin at 1:23. Lindaman, Clemons, Vaupel, Blake Berninghaus, Novoa, Barth and Gerhold all won by forfeits.
NORTH LINNNorth Linn opened up their 2021 season on the road at Center Point-Urbana in a tri-dual with Beckman Catholic on Dec. 2 falling to both CPU (42-24) and Beckman (54-24).
vs. Beckman Catholic
Blaine Baumgartner at 138 got the first points for the Lynx after three forfeits with a fall in only 23 seconds over Alex Hageman. Jarin Peyton at 170 and Landen Paul at 182 both won by falls. Peyton recorded his pin with only one second left in the first period. Landon Bassett won by forfeit.
vs. CPU
Pins were plentiful in the dual against CPU with three Lynx recording a pin. Baumgartner at 132 defeated Brody Berninghaus by a pin in a mere 27 seconds. Peyton pinned Oliver Brown in 3:11 and Matt Moyer pinned Cooper Vaupel at heavyweight at the 1:05 mark in the first period.
Head coach Schott said, “Our team is doing what is asked of them. With our numbers we are fighting an uphill battle and we need to focus on the little victories. I’m happy with the work our team is putting in.”
Chris Davis Invitational
On Dec. 4 North Linn wrestled at the Chris Davis Invitational at Wapsie Valley taking both their varsity and JV teams competing. Head Coach Brendan Schott split up his team to give each wrestler the best opportunity for competitive matches and his strategy paid off.
In the varsity tournament, Baumgartner placed first at 132 with a fall over Brock Mathers of Central Springs in 1:06 who is ranked a returning state qualifier. At 170 Peyton placed second losing by decision to Giles Cowell of Tripoli 8-4.
Paul at 182 won by a 6-4 decision over Cullen Dickson of Waukon for the title. At 285 Matt Moyer went 1-3 on the day.
Kylee Shoop took home third place in the girls’ division with a 1-2record. In her round three match she defeated Bailee Craun of Oelwein by fall in only 16 seconds.
Four additional wrestlers competed in the JV tourney with Austin McMahon and Reilly Peyton placing second and Landon Bassett and Riley Reid placing fourth.