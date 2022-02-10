Area wrestling teams took their first step to qualifying for the state meet on Saturday. All three of our Tri-Rivers conference teams wrestled at Wilton, while Center Point-Urbana traveled to West Delaware.
Alburnett qualified seven wrestlers, while also taking home the team title. North Linn will take four wrestlers, and CPU’s Collin Hoskins will all hope to punch their ticket to state at their respective district tournaments on Feb. 12th. Our three TRC teams will wrestle at Cascade, while Hoskins will compete at Maquoketa.
ALBURNETT Feb. 5, IHSAA 1A Sectional 2 @ Wilton
Carson Klostermann spent a total of 61 seconds on the mat this past weekend. His performance in competition is a result of what he is doing in the wrestling room. Preston Klostermann wrestled a tough finals match, going into the third period down 5-0 and won 10-8. Both wrestlers placed first along with Brody Neighbor and Gunnar Keeney. Also qualifying taking second were Rowdy Neighbor, Blaine McGraw and Reece Klostermann.
Head coach Clayton Rush said, “We wrestled well as a whole. We qualified seven wrestlers, which is what I expected. I wanted to get 1-2 more, but it just didn’t happen. We got exposed a bit on the bottom position, got our wrists rode in a few matches. It’s an easy fix that we’ll get addressed early in the week.”
The Pirates had some guys face some adversity in their matches and overcome some really tough situations. That is a really important quality to have at this time of year especially for such a young team.
At 285, Nash Hamilton won his first match of the season. He won by disqualification due to five stall calls against the other wrestler. It was great to see the team cheering him on at that time as well.
At 106, Rowdy Neighbor placed second going 2-1 with a bye. In his finals match he lost to Wilton’s Kale McQuillen, but came back in his true second place match winning by fall over Timmy Hosier of West Branch.
Dawson Becker just missed placing third at 113. Becker went 2-2 in the afternoon with a bye, and a win over Gus Thoma of Durant by a fall in only 38 seconds.
Preston Klostermann, one of three brothers on this year’s team placed first at 120. In his finals match he won by decision over Wilton’s Jordan Dusenberry 10-8. After trailing big in the first two periods, Preston came alive with a flurry of takedowns to win the match and advance to the district tournament. It was one of the gutsiest performances of the entire day.
Senior, Blaine McGraw will try to make it back to state after his second-place finish at 126. In his finals match he fell to Ethan Gast of Durant, but due to his earlier 15-4 major decision win over Shayden Hansen of Midland, there was no true second place match.
Brody Neighbor will join little brother Rowdy in hopes to make his third trip to state after placing first at 132. After winning his semifinal match, he defeated North Linn’s Blaine Baumgarter in the finals 12-3.
Freshman Shayden Washburn placed fourth going 1-2. He beat Logan Keeler of West Branch in his quarter-finals match at 138 by a 9-1 major decision win, but fell to Cael Bridgewater of North Linn in the semis and Nate Wood of North Cedar in his true second match.
Carson Klostermann was not going to let his brother Preston be the only family member to make districts placing first at 145. Carson won both of his contested matches by fall. In his semifinal match it took him a mere 18 seconds to pin Peyton Clarke of North Cedar. He followed that pin up with another in his first-place match over Garrett Burkle of Wilton in only 1:01
Gunnar Keeney also won both his contested matches via a fall, taking first place at 152. He pinned West Branch’s Auron Marsh in 1:44 in his semifinal match and followed that up with a pin in 2:36 over Kadyn Kraklio of Durant in the finals.
At 160, Reece Klostermann placed second going 2-1 and will look to make the state tournament for his first-time next weekend at Cascade. He won by fall over Maxwell Yohe of Wilton in his semifinal match in 3:19. After falling to North Linn’s Jarin Peyton in his semifinals match 9-3, he won his second-place match by a 10-1 major decision over Midland’s Jordan Buford.
Hayden Baker at 170, Luke Schneider at 182, Nash Hamilton at 195 and Josiah Redel at 285 all took home third place finishes. All three will be looking towards next season in hopes to step on the mat at state.
CENTRAL CITY Feb. 5, IHSAA 1A Sectional 2 @ Wilton
The Wildcats took two wrestlers in Connor Clark at 120, and Luke Burds at 145 to the sectional tournament.
At 120, Clark lost his opening round match to Midland’s Trenton Rickels. His two wins came from byes.
Clark has improved all season and plans to put more time on the mat in the off season in hopes of making it to state in 2023.
At 145, Burds won his opening round match over Cale Seydel of West Branch by a fall in 1:18. His next match was a heartbreaker. After leading Garrett Burkle of Wilton for most of his semifinals match,
Burkle was able to get a late reversal, and with one second left on the clock he got the fall. Burkle lost his first-place match, but due to his win over Burds, he got the nod to advance on.
CENTER POINT-URBANA Feb. 5, IHSAA 2A Sectional 7 @ West Delaware
The Stormin’ Pointers took seven wrestlers, and traveled to West Delaware for their sectional tournament with hopes of qualifying for Districts at Maquoketa, in the class 2A District 4 tournament.
At the end of the day, Collin Hoskins, at 170, was the only Stormin’ Pointer able to advance on with his second-place finish. Hoskins went 3-1 on the day, with his only loss to Brady Ortner of Vinton-Shellsburg in his semifinal match.
Following the loss, Hoskins decisioned Skyler Schmidt of Tipton in his third-place match 7-5 giving him the opportunity to wrestle for second. In order to advance to districts he would have to beat a tough West Delaware wrestler in Kyle Cole. This match was a battle from the opening whistle with Hoskins able to take a 9-7 decision win. He will hope to take a top two finish next week at Maquoketa and advance to the state meet.
Head coach Matt Grennan reflected on the day, “We knew it was going to be a tough day heading in for everyone. A wry gutsy performance by Collin, in both his third-place, and second-place matches enabled him to come back and finish second.”
At 106, Cael Steinkamp placed fourth. Blake Berninghaus at 113 placed fifth, Teegan fuessley at 126 placed third, one win short of advancing to Districts.
Brody Berninghaus at 132 placed fourth, as did Aiden Novoa at 138. At 145, Ryan Barth won his third-place match giving him the opportunity to wrestle for second if Carson Turnis of West Delaware could have taken first. But with Turnis’ loss in the finals, he did not get the opportunity.
Tyler Foreman (152) placed sixth, Lian Jouanne (182) placed fifth, and Cooper Lindaman (195) placed fourth.
NORTH LINN Feb. 5, IHSAA 1A Sectional 2 @ Wilton
The Lynx will advance four wrestlers to Cascade for the district meet on Feb. 12th, in hopes of making the 2022 state tournament. North Linn crowned three individual titles and one second place finish at Wilton.
Head coach Brendan Schott said, “The group fought hard throughout the whole course of the day. I am happy with the effort of our group and felt like we had no regrets.”
Three North Linn wrestlers, Cael Bridgewater (138), Jarin Peyton (160) and Landen Helmrich (182) all placed first. Blaine Baumgartner at 132 took home second place. All four wrestlers will try to punch their tickets to state on Feb. 12th at Cascade.
At 132, Blaine Baumgartner won his semifinal match by fall in 1:57 over Trae Hagen of Wilton. In his first-place match he met a familiar foe in Brody Neighbor from Alburnett. The match was close for two periods, but Neighbor pulled away in the third to take the win.
Due to his semifinal match win over Hagen of Wilton Baumgartner will wrestle Saturday at Cascade in hopes to make it back the state meet.,
Cael Bridgewater at 138 won both his matches with ease. After pinning Shayden Washburn from Alburnett in only 55 seconds in his semifinal match, he made easy work of Owen Milder of Wilton winning by tech fall (TF-1.5 2:25 (16-1)).
Jarin Peyton became North Linn’s third wrestler to advance to districts with his first-place finish at 160. Peyton defeated Midland’s Jordan Buford in his semifinal match by a 10-2 major decision. In his finals match he wrestled Alburnett’s Reece Klostermann. Peyton controlled the entire match and with his 9-3 decision win he will also wrestle at Cascade on Saturday.
The Lynx third champ was Landen Helmrich at 182. Landen continues to dominate. He pinned his way through the sectional bracket and is doing his best wrestling at the end of the year which is exactly where a coach wants their wrestlers to be.
Helmrich made easy work of Gavin Schnepper of Wilton in his finals match, winning again by fall, 22 seconds into the second period.
At 220, Matt Moyer placed third coming up just shy of qualifying for districts. At 170, Austin McMahon placed fifth and at 145 Landen Bassett placed sixth.
“Cale Bridgewater continues to look dominant in the top position. He got a technical fall over a solid wrestler from Wilton in the beginning of the second period.” said Schott “It was nice to see Jarin Peyton continue to grow the gap between himself and his opponent from the previous week. He has been back from injury for three weeks and he has looked better and better with each competition.”