ALBURNETTOne thing for certain is that this will not be the last time you see Alburnett’s state placers and qualifiers putting on the purple and gold. All five qualifiers will be back next season.
The Pirates had four of their five wrestlers place at this year’s state tournament with top honors going to junior Carson Klostermann who placed third at 145 pounds. At 120, freshman Preston Klostermann took home sixth place.
Preston, in his freshman debut at state, opened with a fall over Hinton’s Ethan Sachau in 5:45. After a loss in the quarterfinals, Preston bounced back with two straight victories. One over a familiar foe, Jordan Duesenberry of Wilton who had beat him twice this season. This time though Preston got the best of him with a 9-8 win.
Preston said, “I feel I wrestled pretty good, but not to my absolute best. I have improved a lot this season, but I know there is still a lot more to do. Beating Duesnberry after he had beaten me the last two times felt pretty special.”
Carson Klostermann avenged his only loss of the tournament in his third-place match against Central Springs Bryce McDonough 9-8. Carson lost a close 5-4 decision against McDonough in their quarter-final round and got some revenge.
Carson said, “Beating McDonough for third after he beat me in the quarter finals was pretty cool. I feel like I was the best I was all year here at state.”
“If you take a look at our line up, we only lose two seniors. We return all of our state qualifiers.” said head coach Clayton Rush, “Those two things together will make for a dangerous combination moving into next year.”
In addition, the Pirates had really good leaders, each of them offering a leadership role that fit their own personality this season.
“With that present in our room, we got better as a team faster, and also pursued our goals with more purpose.” said Rush
Junior Brody Neighbor, who just happens to be Alburnett freshman Rowdy’s big brother, was the Pirates next top finisher placing fourth at 132. Rowdy took home eighth place at 106.
Brody, in his semi-final match fell to Underwood’s Gable Porter 9-2. Porter went on to win the state title. Brody bounced back with a major over Tiernan Boots of Lisbon, but fell to Joe Ebaugh of Denver in his third-place match.
Brody commented, “I feel like I wrestled really well. And standing on the podium felt pretty good too.”
Rowdy Neighbor started the tournament on Thursday with a 6-2 win over Dalton Ervin of Moravia. After his quarter-final match on Friday loss, but bounced back with a fall over Dallas Canoyer of Earlham.
Undenounced to him, a pesky little flu bug was working its evil inside him in his loss to Mack Morgan of Eagle Grove in his consolation round three match. Rowdy was not able to continue, and placed eighth.
“I feel I wrestled pretty good up until I got sick on Friday.” Rowdy said, “Being part of the Grand March on Saturday night was something I will cherish for years to come.”
Gunnar Keeney at 152, wrestled his heart out in both his matches and came up short of his ultimate goal of placing at state. Do not worry, Keeney is also a junior, and will be back next season with more to prove.
“Having missed my freshman year due to breaking my leg and ankle, I am pleased that I qualified for State the two chances that I have had. But I have unfinished business to attend to. Even though things didn’t go my way, I enjoyed watching my teammates make the podium.”
I would tell those kids sitting in the stands, “Don’t get caught up in the wins and losses. Wrestling is a lifestyle that will take you far beyond the mat.”
Coach Rush will look back on this season with Pirate Pride knowing they made a lot of improvements both on and off the mat this season.
“On the mat, we had a very coachable group. They made the most of the feedback they got from coaches, and knew that technical areas would make them better wrestlers. They approached those things with a great mindset.”
“Off the mat, one thing I’m really proud of with this team is that they showed that they cared for more than just themselves. There were times, mainly near the end of the season, that they showed this. I think that in itself makes for a successful environment, and one we can win with.” said Rush
CENTER POINT-URBANACollin Hoskins was CPU’s lone wrestler advancing to the state tournament. Collin was unable to stand on the podium Saturday night going 0-2 on Thursday, but knows there is more to life than just wrestling for him. Both his opponents ended the tournament placing in the top eight.
Hoskins commented, “I made it, I know there isn’t a whole lot of people that can say that. I believe that I wrestled to my best ability, and I will be proud to look back on it. There is more to wrestling than just winning and losing. There’s learning from your mistakes and the experiences you go through.”
Hoskins fell to Jarrett Roos (42-4) of Sheldon/South O’Brien in his opening round match 11-0. Roos eventually went on to place fourth.
In his consolation round one match he wrestled Eli Thorson of Roland-Story in a very exciting match. Hoskins got an early takedown but Thorson was able to get a reversal to tie the score 2-2 heading into the second period. Starting on their feet in the second Hoskins got another quick takedown to take a 4-2 lead. Thorson was able to get an escape, and after two Hoskins led 4-3.
In the third period alone both wrestlers combined for 14 points. Starting on top, Hoskins gave up a reversal, then reversed Thorson. Thorson returned the favor, and Hoskins followed with an escape making the score 7-6 Thorson with under a minute to go. Thorson got a quick takedown, Hoskins answered with a reversal. Thorson quickly escaped and with little time left on the clock got the deciding takedown for the win.
Head Coach Matt Grennan said “Collin is a very determined kid. He has gone through a lot in his four years. Starting off wrestling bigger kids as a freshman, battling injuries and always wrestling in one of the conferences in the state. He has been a great leader and we will miss his energy and enthusiasm.”
When we asked Collin what the experience was like at the state tournament he said, “Walking out on the mat after weigh-ins and seeing the stadium quickly fill up is a memory I will never forget.”
“I owe a huge part of my success to my family and my coaches for pushing me farther than I wanted to push myself, and for always being there for me through the ups and downs of my career. Looking back, my favorite memory this season is winning my wrestle back at sectionals to go to districts, and the many memories made in practice every day with my teammates.”
Collins plans after high school to attend a 2-year college to get his gen-eds done and continue his baseball career, then plans to transfer to a 4-year college to get his degree in CT or Nuclear Medicine.
NORTH LINNHead Coach Brendan Schott can look back on this season knowing his team gave it their all. “This was definitely a season of peaks and valleys. Battling numbers and injuries created a struggle. I’m just proud of our group and the daily effort they were willing to put in.”
Cael Bridgewater and Landen Helmrich represented the Lynx at this year’s state tournament. Both wrestlers will take positive experiences from this year even though neither wrestler reached their ultimate goals.
“The thing that will stick with me the most after this state tournament is the atmosphere of competing in Wells Fargo, there is nothing like it.” Cael Bridgewater said, “My quarterfinal match with Stevie Barnes shows I can be in tight matches with the top dogs, but I am not quite being on the championship level that I desire.”
“Special moment from this year’s tournament had to be getting a strawberry smoothie on Saturday night.” said Bridgewater
Landen will look back at this year’s tournament knowing he belongs. But he also realizes the strain of the process is a whole lot different than your average tournament.
Landen said, “My first match down at the state tournament proved that I can hang with people that are way better than me, and shows that I did not give up when I was down.”
“Being down there on the mat wrestling and trying to get the goal you have worked for your whole season is something you do not want to see come to an end the way it did.”
Looking to next season, coach Schott has one word. Improvement. “I don’t even want to think about acknowledgements or medals or the state tournament. The expectation is to improve. Improve from the year before, but more importantly, daily improvement.”
The Lynx have a very strong middle school season led by Coach Brad Bridgewater who did a great job with them this season. Schott feels he has a handful of incoming eighth graders who will contribute.
“But you never truly replace seniors that are leaving you from a talent perspective and character perspective.” said Schott
Schott closed with a few words of wisdom, “Adversity happens to almost all teams. Bad teams crumble, average teams survive adversity, great teams thrive in adversity. To get where we want to be, we need to face adversity head on, and embrace the challenges that a wrestling season faces.”