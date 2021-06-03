The North Linn Fish and Game Club and Linn County Conservation is co-sponsoring a youth fishing clinic near the watercraft rental building in Pinicon Ridge Park near Central City. The clinic will be held June 12, from 9 a.m. to noon. All youth participants under age 16 will receive prizes for participating. No registration required.
