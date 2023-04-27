Lisbon boys golf rules roost in Tri-Rivers Valley By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Apr 27, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lisbon varsity boys golf crew headed to Midland last week (Apr. 18) for a triangular with Easton Valley, defeating their hosts and Easton Valley to improve to 12-1 overall.Cale Crist, a junior from Midland, shot the day’s low score of 40.Brayden Boots of the Lions was just behind with a score of 42, for second place.Lisbon boys golf agate Standings 1. Lisbon 179 2. Easton Valley 203 3. Midland - 9 Hole Low 2 Brayden Boots 42, 4 Tyler Sauser 45, 4 Blake Stejskal 45, 6 Alex Bock 47, 6 Hunter Clark 47, 10 Indy Harbaugh 50 Tri-Rivers — East Standings Lisbon 11-2 W2 12-1 Midland 2-2 L2 1-3 Easton Valley 3-6 W2 5-7 Prince of Peace 0-1 1-1 Marquette Catholic 1-6 L2 2-8 Calamus-Wheatland 1-9 W2 1-11 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you