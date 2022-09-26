To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Lucinda M. Werderman, Deceased, who died on or about August 1, 2022:
You are hereby notified that on September 12, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Lucinda M. Werderman, deceased, bearing date of August 26, 2011, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Patty Colleen Frasher was appointed Executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated September 19, 2022.
Patty Colleen Frasher, Executor of Estate
1620 Breca Ridge Dr.
Anamosa, IA 52205
Adrian T. Knuth, ICIS#: AT0004227
Attorney for Executor
Knuth Law Office
320 W. Main St.
P. O. Box 458
Anamosa, IA 52205
Date of second publication: Oct. 6, 2022
Probate Code Section 304
Published in the Journal Eureka Sept. 29 & Oct. 6, 2022