November 21, 2022
City Council Minutes
213 1st Street NW
Mount Vernon, Iowa 52314
The Mount Vernon City council met November 21, 2022 at the Police Station, 380 Lincoln Hwy with the following members present: Tuerler, West, Herrmann and Engel. Absent: Rose. For those individuals that were unable to attend or did not feel comfortable with in-person meetings, the City provided a Zoom option. For those planning to attend via Zoom the following information was needed: Telephone #: 1-312-626-6799, Meeting ID: 852 0499 0742, Password: 177134. If assistance was needed before the meeting they could contact City Administrator Chris Nosbisch at 319-359-8613.
Call to Order. At 6:30 p.m. Mayor Thomas M. Wieseler called the meeting to order.
Agenda Additions/Agenda Approval. Motion to approve Agenda made by Engel, seconded by West. Motion carries. Rose absent.
Consent Agenda. Motion to approve the Consent Agenda made by Tuerler, seconded by Herrmann. Motion carries. Rose absent.
Approval of City Council Minutes – November 7, 2022 Regular Council Meeting
Appointing Matt Ruff and Sherry Brayton – Historic Preservation
Appoint Graham Carl - Parks and Rec Board
Approval of Liquor License – Gary’s Foods
Public Hearing
Public Hearing for the Consideration of an Amendment to Chapter 24 Historic Preservation Commission to the Code of Ordinances. This item will be removed from future agendas.
Ordinance Approval/Amendment
Ordinance #9-19-2022F: Amending Chapter 24 Historic Preservation Commission to the Mount Vernon Code of Ordinances. This item will be removed from future agendas.
Ordinance #10-17-2022A: Amending Chapter 77 All-Terrain Vehicles and Snowmobiles to the Mount Vernon Code of Ordinances. Staff has not received any verbal or written communication regarding this Ordinance. Chief Shannon provided Council with updated and final versions of the next two ordinances. Motion to approve the third and final reading of Ordinance #10-17-2022A made by Tuerler, seconded by Herrmann. Roll call vote. Motion carries. Rose absent.
Ordinance #10-17-2022B: Amending Chapter 78 Golf Carts and UTV’s to the Mount Vernon Code of Ordinances. Staff has not received any verbal or written communication regarding this Ordinance. Motion to approve the third and final reading of Ordinance #10-17-2022B made by West, seconded by Engel. Roll call vote. Motion carries. Rose absent.
Ordinance #11-7-2022A: Amending Chapter 105 Solid Waste Control to the Mount Vernon Code of Ordinances. Staff has not received any verbal or written communication regarding this Ordinance. Motion to approve the second reading of Ordinance #11-7-2022A made by Herrmann, seconded by Tuerler. Roll call vote. Motion carries. Rose absent.
Resolutions for Approval
Resolution #11-7-2022B: Awarding the Public Works Cold Storage Facility Construction Project. Motion to take agenda item off the table made by Tuerler, seconded by Herrmann. Motion carries. Rose absent. Staff provided information from the City Attorney to Council and maintains its recommendation to proceed with the winning bidder, Peak Construction Group, Inc. in the amount of $504,600 for both buildings. Motion to approve Resolution #11-7-2022B made by Tuerler, seconded by West. Roll call vote. Motion carries. Rose absent.
Resolution #11-21-2022A: Awarding the Mt. Vernon/Lisbon Police Station Renovation Project. The City received a total of four bids for the Mt. Vernon/Lisbon Police Station Renovation Project with Septagon Construction coming in with the winning bid of $1,106,500. The bid amount is approximately $100,000 over the estimate if the full 10% contingency is needed for project completion. Motion to approve Resolution #11-21-2022A made by Engel, seconded by West. Roll call vote. Motion carries. Rose absent.
Resolution #11-21-2022B: Approving the Agreement to Maintain Storm Water Management Areas Between the City of Mt. Vernon and the MVCSD. The next five resolutions approve various storm water, drainage and water easements necessitated by the MVCSD Athletic Complex construction. This will allow clear access to City infrastructure and establish maintenance requirements for the detention basins for each entity. Motion to approve Resolution #11-21-2022B made by Tuerler, seconded by Herrmann. Roll call vote. Motion carries. Rose absent.
Resolution #11-21-2022C: Accepting a Drainage Easement from the MVCSD Located in the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, Section 9, Township 82 North, Range 5 West, Mount Vernon, Linn County, Iowa. Motion to approve Resolution #11-21-2022C made by Engel, seconded by Tuerler. Roll call vote. Motion carries. Rose absent.
Resolution #11-21-2022D: Accepting a Storm Sewer Easement from the MVCSD Located on Parcel A, Plat of Survey No. 2593 and Lot 3, Cornell College Second Addition in the City of Mount Vernon, Linn County, Iowa. Motion to approve Resolution #11-21-2022D made by West, seconded by Herrmann. Roll call vote. Motion carries. Rose absent.
Resolution #11-21-2022E: Accepting a Storm Sewer and Drainage Easement from the MVCSD Located on Parcel A, Plat of Survey No. 2593 and Lot 3, Cornell College Second Addition in the City of Mount Vernon, Linn County, Iowa. Motion to approve Resolution #11-21-2022E made by Tuerler, seconded by Herrmann. Roll call vote. Motion carries. Rose absent.
Resolution #11-21-2022F: Accepting a Water Main Easement from the MVCSD Located on Lot 3, Cornell College Second Addition in the City of Mount Vernon, Linn County, Iowa. Motion to approve Resolution #11-21-2022F made by West, seconded by Engel. Roll call vote. Motion carries. Rose absent.
Motions for Approval
Consideration of Claims List – Motion to Approve. Motion to approve Claims List made by Tuerler, seconded by Engel. Motion carries. Rose absent.
AAA PEST CONTROL PEST CONTROL-P&A 30.00
AFFORDABLE HEATING & COOLING HEATER CONTROL BOARD-RUT 907.59
AIRGAS INC CYLINDER RENTAL-PW 72.01
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-ST LIGHTS 4,733.44
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-WAT 3,148.55
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-FD 687.81
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-RUT 659.87
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-SEW 519.73
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-P&REC 480.57
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-ST LIGHTS 442.08
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-RUT,PD 384.52
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-P&A 371.28
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-POOL 93.41
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-RUT,P&A,WAT,SEW 76.28
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-LBC 4,186.15
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-SEW 3,837.15
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-PD 829.74
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-WAT 565.27
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-EMA 43.21
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-P&REC 35.43
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-SEW 34.78
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-SW 26.33
ALLIANT ENERGY ENERGY USAGE-CEM 19.07
ALLIED GLASS PRODUCTS INC ENTRY DOOR REPAIR-FD 3,065.00
AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES SUPPLIES-LBC 416.59
AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES SUPPLIES-P&REC 54.95
AMERICAN PUBLIC WORKS ASSOC MEMBERSHIP-PW 229.00
AMERICAN RED CROSS TRAINING-LBC 210.00
AUTHNET GATEWAY BILLING CREDIT CARD SERVICES-LBC 5.00
BANKCARD 8076 CREDIT CARD FEES-LBC,POOL,P&REC 463.02
BARNYARD SCREEN PRINTER LLC T-SHIRTS-P&REC 702.00
BRADLEY HAUGE CPA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES-ALL DEPTS 350.00
BUNCH HTG AND COOLING SERVICE-PD 120.00
CAMPBELL SUPPLY CEDAR RAPIDS SEALANT-P&REC 327.96
CAMPBELL SUPPLY CEDAR RAPIDS EQUIPMENT-RUT 227.10
CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES-LBC 112.25
CENTURY LINK PHONE CHARGES-PD 63.41
CITY LAUNDERING CO SERVICES-LBC 204.82
CITY OF ELY NIXLE NOTIFICATION SYSTEM-ALL DEPTS 2,279.76
CURTIS ENGLISH PORTABLE RR RENTAL-P&REC 310.00
CUSTOM HOSE & SUPPLIES INC HOSES-WAT 85.45
DE NOVO MARKETING WEBSITE DEVELOPMENT-ALL DEPTS 8,000.00
DELTA DENTAL OF IOWA INSURANCE-ALL DEPTS 1,750.42
DIESEL TURBO SERVICES INC 2006 DUMP TRUCK REPAIRS-RUT 13,833.14
EBS INSURANCE CLAIMS-ALL DEPTS 1,230.49
EBS ADMIN FEE-ALL DEPTS 358.00
EBS INSURANCE CLAIMS-ALL DEPTS 410.00
FELD FIRE HELMET-FD 831.00
FRONTLINE WARNING SYSTEMS SIREN MAINT-EMA 750.00
GARY'S FOODS TRAINING-PD 79.03
HDC PRINTED PRODUCTS TAX FORMS-ALL DEPTS 169.82
IMWCA WORK COMP-AUDIT PREMIUM 11,053.00
KELLI MARIE KENNON-LANE INSTRUCTOR-LBC 20.00
KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS MAINT PLAN/COPIES-P&A,PW 229.35
KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS MAINT PLAN/COPIES-PD 207.31
KROUL FARMS. BEAUTIFICATION-LBC 170.35
LINN COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH FOOD SERVICE LICENSE-POOL 150.00
LUKE RUSHFORD REFEREE-P&REC 37.50
LYNCH DALLAS PC LEGAL FEES-P&A 1,466.50
LYNCH FORD VEHICLE MAINT-PD 564.55
MARCUS MCANDREW REFEREE-P&REC 75.00
MARTIN GARDNER ARCHITECTURE ENGINEERING-PD 24,037.63
MEDIACOM PHONE/INTERNET-PW 261.45
MENARDS ELECTRICAL-P&A 175.95
MGM STORAGE LLC STORAGE CONTAINER-PD 375.00
MIDWEST RADAR & EQUIPMENT EQUIP SERVICE-PD 280.00
MIDWEST WHEEL CO PLOW CHAINS-RUT 190.59
MOUNT VERNON ACE HARDWARE SUPPLIES-FD 27.85
OFFICE EXPRESS SUPPLIES-ALL DEPTS 214.88
P&K MIDWEST INC EQUIP MAINT-RUT 533.30
PAYROLL CLAIMS 101,030.24
RACOM CORPORATION ANTENNA REPAIRS-FD 750.00
RANGEMASTERS TRAINING CENTER BALLISTIC VESTS-PD 4,116.41
REPUBLIC SERVICES #897 GB,RECYL-SW 23,370.73
REPUBLIC SERVICES #897 GB,RECYL-SW 11,711.53
SETH RUSHFORD REFEREE-P&REC 37.50
SITE ONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY PRE EMERGENT-P&REC 1,262.96
STAPLES INC SUPPLIES-ALL DEPTS 189.15
STATE HYGIENIC LAB TESTING-SEW 2,357.00
SUN LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY INSURANCE-ALL DEPTS 2,010.75
UNDER HILL TRUCK & AUTO REPAIR VEHICLE MAINT-FD 1,206.38
UNITYPOINT CLINIC-OCCUPATIONAL DRUG TESTING-PW 84.00
US BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASES-ALL DEPTS 3,594.24
US CELLULAR CELL PHONE-PD 280.32
WELLMARK INSURANCE-ALL DEPTS 27,032.61
WITMER PUBLIC SAFETY GROUP INC EQUIPMENT-FD 42.39
WOODWARD COMMUNITY MEDIA ADS/PUBLICATIONS-KMVL,P&A 965.46
WOODWARD COMMUNITY MEDIA ADS/PUBLICATIONS-LBC,P&REC 626.25
TOTAL 279,560.61
ARP POLICE STATION CONST 24,037.63
GENERAL FUND 52,717.55
LBC 9,777.63
PAYROLL 101,030.24
ROAD USE TAX FUND 26,406.39
SEWER FUND 14,871.53
SOLID WASTE 37,954.08
STORM WATER FUND 1,108.81
WATER FUND 11,656.75
TOTAL 279,560.61
FY23 OCTOBER REVENUE
GENERAL GOVERNMENT 2,597,522.50
PUBLIC SAFETY 76,548.13
PUBLIC WORKS 234,190.47
CULTURE-RECREATION 43,197.73
DEBT SERVICE 25,391.28
TOTAL 2,976,850.11
Discussion and Consideration of a Preconstruction Agreement for a Primary Road Project Between the City of Mount Vernon and the Iowa Department of Transportation – Council Action as Needed. The Iowa DOT will be completing improvements to the Hwy 1 and Business 30 roundabout with a plan of eliminating the two-way travel ways for both northbound and eastbound traffic. The DOT has received grant funding to complete the work, although the City may have to contribute monetarily at some point during the construction schedule. Motion to approve the Preconstruction Agreement for a Primary Road Project between the City of Mount Vernon and the Iowa Department of Transportation made by Tuerler, seconded by West. Motion carries. Rose absent.
Discussion and Consideration of the Assistant City Administrator’s Job Description – Council Action as Needed. The Assistant City Administrator title will be removed from the Finance Director/City Clerk job description and a stand-alone position will be created. The main function of the Assistant will be payroll and human resources. Special projects and some CIP work will also be handled by this employee. Municipal Clerk certification will be required but does not need to be done before the hire date. Advertisement will begin after Thanksgiving with a possible hire date of January 2023. Motion to approve the Assistant City Administrator job description made by West, seconded by Engel. Motion carries. Rose absent.
Discussion and Consideration of the Mount Vernon Family Dentistry Office Site Plan - Council Action as Needed. The site plan has been approved by the City Planner and Planning and Zoning. Motion to approve the Mount Vernon Family Dentistry Office Site Plan made by Tuerler, seconded by West. Motion carries. Rose absent.
Discussion and Consideration of the Police Station Renovation Project Site Plan – Council Action as Needed. There will be a small addition to the north side of the building, necessitating the approval of a complete site plan, which has been approved by the City Planner and Planning and Zoning. Motion to approve the Police Station Renovation Project Site Plan made by Tuerler, seconded by Herrmann. Motion carries. Rose absent.
Discussion and Consideration of Sewer Pipe Repairs for the Plaza Auto Lift Station – Council Action as Needed. When the contractor for the new Scooters building prepared to tie the sewer service line into the Plaza lift station, failing ductile pipe was found. These repairs are the responsibility of the City. Expected costs could top $10,000 upon completion. Motion to approve the emergency Sewer Pipe Repairs for the Plaza Auto Lift Station made by Engel, seconded by Herrmann. Motion carries. Rose absent.
Reports to be Received/Filed. Full reports can be viewed on the City website in the November 21, 2022 council packet.
Mt. Vernon/Lisbon Police Report
Mt. Vernon Public Works Report
Mt. Vernon Parks and Rec Report
Mt. Vernon Housing Commission Report
LMVAS Monthly Report
Reports of Mayor/Council/Administrator
Mayor’s Report. The Mayor and City Administrator will be meeting with Linn County Conservation to discuss the inter-urban trail. The Mayor will be meeting with Linn County Sustainability. An evaluation tool was sent to Council to use in the evaluation process of the City Administrator.
Council Reports. West reported that the initial meeting regarding childcare will be Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
City Administrator’s Report. City offices will be closed November 24 and 25, 2022. Magical Night will take place on December 1, 2022. Leaf pick-up is complete. Friday garbage pick-up this week will be delayed one day to Saturday due to Thanksgiving.
As there was no further business to attend to the meeting adjourned the time being 7:49 p.m., November 21, 2022.
Respectfully submitted
Marsha Dewell
Deputy Clerk
