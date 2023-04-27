Magistrate court Apr 27, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert John Cowan, Anamosa, pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct – fighting or violent behavior. Cowan was fined a total of $180.75.Holly Marie Bedenbender, Olin, pleaded guilty to a charge of animal at large. Bedenbender was fined $105 plus court costs.Dale Allen Baker, Winn, Mich., was found guilty of a charge of no valid driver’s license. Baker was fined a total of $503.50.Jessica Jane Kennedy, Grand Rapids, Mich., was found guilty of a charge of no valid driver’s license. Kennedy was fined a total of $503.50. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you