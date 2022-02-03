Marian L. Dorothy, 81, a resident of Emery Place and formerly of Center Point, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Family greeted friends and family from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City. A Funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Central City, conducted by Reverend Nick March. Burial followed at Troy Mills Cemetery in Troy Mills.
Marian was born July 27, 1940, in Independence, the daughter of Lyle and Irene (Short) Huntington. She was a graduate of St. John’s High School in Independence and graduated from Mt. Mercy College. On Feb. 27, 1965, Marian was united in marriage to Milford “Joe” Carroll Dorothy. They enjoyed 54 years of marriage. She worked for Vigortone as an office manager for 15 years and retired from Rush & Nicholson Law Firm. Marian enjoyed working as a loving farm wife. She was a member of St. Stephen’s Church, active in the lady’s guild. Marian loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her granddaughter, Elizabeth, who she lovingly called her angel. Marian will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Marian is survived and lovingly remembered by her son, Dennis (Brenda) Dorothy of Center Point; granddaughter, Elizabeth Dorothy of Center Point; sister, Bette Huntington of Cedar Rapids; brother-in-law, Myrlen (Kathy) Dorothy of Mt. Pleasant; sister-in-law, Myrna Dietzman of Keosauqua; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Dorothy; one brother, Joe Huntington; and brother-in-law, Donald Dietzman.
Memorials in Marian’s memory may be directed to St. Luke’s Hospice Inpatient Unit.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Emery Place, St. Luke’s ICU, and St. Luke’s Hospice Inpatient Unit for the loving care Marian received.