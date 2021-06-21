The suspect in the shooting of a Linn County Deputy was apprehended Monday afternoon.
Stanley L. Donahue, 36, of Chicago, Ill., was taken into custody on Aldrich Road near the intersection of Hwy. 13 at 12:24 p.m. Monday, June 21.
Donahue was identified by law enforcement as a suspect in an attempted robbery at Casey’s General Store in Coggon on Sunday, June 20.
According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday evening, the Linn County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Casey’s General Store at 5110 Hwy. 13 in Coggon for an alarm at 10:19 p.m. The first responding Linn County deputy arrived at the store at 10:25 p.m.
Upon entering the front door, the deputy was immediately met by an armed man, suspected to be Donahue, trying to leave the store.
The robber fired a handgun multiple times striking the deputy and then left the store in a van. As the suspect was leaving the area, a second Linn County Deputy was arriving in the area and saw a van leaving at high speed. The deputy pursued the van and after a short pursuit the suspect crashed into a bridge under construction on Third Street North on the north edge of the Coggon city limits. The suspect immediately fled on foot.
A Linn County K9 responded to the area and was used to track the suspect north and east of the Coggon area. The K9 lost the track near Aldrich Road, north of Hwy 13. Numerous law enforcement agencies and K9's from Eastern Iowa responded to assist during the search and investigation.
A KCRG news crew observed a person matching the description of a person of interest, later identified as Donohue, in the Coggon shooting in the area of Adrich Road, and contacted law enforcement.
Law enforcement arrived shortly thereafter and took Donahue into custody. Donahue is facing charges of robbery in the first degree, attempted murder, possession of a firearm as a felon, willful injury and disarming a peace officer for the incident at the Casey’s General Store at 5110 Hwy 13 in Coggon.
The injured deputy suffered serious injuries and had multiple gunshot wounds, but is in stable condition at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
“This was a tragic and needless shooting that resulted in serious injuries to one of our deputies who was merely doing his job to protect the citizens of Linn County,” said Linn County sheriff Brian D. Gardner.
This is an ongoing investigation for the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, but the evidence supports the numerous charges against Donahue, the sheriff's office said.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Marion Police Department, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department, U.S. Marshals, ATF, Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, DCI, Hiawatha Police Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Linn County Conservation Board and Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their patience and assistance while the investigation was taking place in the Coggon area. The office would also extend their gratitude to the numerous local, county, state and federal agencies that assisted with the investigation and apprehension of Donahue.