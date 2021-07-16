OXFORD — Marion’s varsity softball team opened their season with a 2-1 and 17-7 sweep of Clear Creek Amana (CCA), and had hoped to bookend the 2021 campaign with another win over the Clippers; one which would send them to the State Softball Tournament in Fort Dodge. However, the “Boats” refused to sail away silently, and pulled off an 11-10 win in 11-2/3 innings Tuesday, July 13 in Oxford in the Class 4A Region 8 Championship.
Two Clippers scored in the bottom of the first inning, but Maddie Steffen, a senior, hammered a stand up double in the top of the second, advanced to third and scored on an error to put the Wolves on the scoreboard. CCA answered with a run in the bottom of the inning for a 3-1 lead. Peyton Johnson, a sophomore, walked in the top of the third, stole third on a passed ball, and came home on an RBI single by junior Gracie Goad. Marion loaded up the bases, but only put one more runner across in the inning to tie the contest 3-3.
The lead shifted back to the “Boats” in the bottom of the fifth as one run scored making it a 4-3 ballgame while Megan Kessens, a senior, helped herself in the circle with a two-run homer bringing in Johnson, and retaking the lead at 5-4. A Clipper run in the bottom half of the inning knotted the game at five-all, leading to extra innings. Gracie Goad drove in a run with the bases loaded in the top of the 11th inning for a 6-5 advantage, but Jazlyn Grosskreuz drilled a grand slam out of the ballpark, for a 10-5 lead.
Victory appeared to be at hand, especially with two outs for the Clippers in the bottom of the inning, CCA plated two on a double making it 10-7, while two more runs scored on a Marion error making it 10-9. With two outs on the scoreboard, CCA senior Gabrielle Bedford drilled the ball down the right field line bringing in two more for the 11-10 win.
Johnson, Peyton Steffen, Jazlyn Grosskreutz, and Maddie Steffen belted out two hits apiece with four runs for Grosskreutz thanks to her dinger. Kessens pitched the full game giving up 14 hits and 11 runs (five earned), walking eight, and dispensing seven strikeouts.
Marion finished the season at 26-12, and were ranked 12th in Class 4A (CCA was No.8). Marion defeated North Scott 6-1 on Saturday, July 10 in the Region 8 semifinals with a homer and three RBIs for Johnson.
Clear Creek Amana 11, Marion 10
Hits — Peyton Johnson 2, Peyton Steffen 2, Jazlyn Grosskreutz 2, Maddie Steffen 2, Megan Kessens 1, Michaela Goad 1, Kylie Kramer 1
Singles — Johnson 2, Steffen 2, Goad 1, Grosskreutz 1, Steffen 1, Kramer 1
Doubles — Steffen 1
Homerun — Kessens 1, Grosskreutz 1
RBI — Grosskreutz 4, Kessens 2, Goad 2
Runs — Johnson 2, Kasla Hahn 1, Leah Fruehling 1, Kessens 1, Maddie Gustafson 1, Steffen 1, Grosskreutz 1, Maddie Steffen 1, Kramer 1
Pitching — Kessens 10.2 IP, 14 hits, 11 runs (5 earned), 8 walks, 7 strikeouts