80 YEARS AGO
June 5, 1941
The city will widen the Seventh Avenue traffic way from 12 Street to the alley cutting three feet from the width of the sidewalk on the south side of the street. This was done at this time because a new walk is now being laid by E. B. Castle in front of the Culbert store and the city has given Mr. Castle $275 to reduce the width of the walk in front of the other businesses from 10th to 12th Street. It will give more room for angle parking and there is a lot of walk that needs repairing.
Bob Vernon, the 17-year-old “king” of the 1941 every pupil testing program commonly known as the “brain derby” won two firsts, in physics and in American government and helped Marion high school finish third overall out of 221 high schools in Iowa.
70 YEARS AGO
June 7, 1951
The biggest part of Monday night’s city council meeting took the form of a long harangue over the city dump on the northwest side of town. Several residents from that area brought in a petition asking the council to move it to some other part of town. The citizens complained that garbage was being dumped there and being burned, giving off a disturbing odor. (Located where Willow Park is now.)
Newest member of the staff at Atkins, Marion men’s clothing store is Martin E. Church, who came here from Grinnell several weeks ago.
Two Marion businessmen, J. H. Stanaway and S F. Cary, have purchased the old Marion Congregational Church building. It is located on the corner of 8th Avenue and 13th Street. (Located where Farmers State Bank parking lot is.)
60 YEARS AGO
June 8, 1961
Steps toward solution of the traffic problem around the Marion liquor store at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street were taken by the Marion Safety Council at their monthly meeting at the Suburban Restaurant. The council received a letter from one of the owners of a lot next door. The liquor commission is interested in using the lot but could not proceed as money for this parking space was not included in the budget. Mayor George Brewer said that the council will make every effort to install traffic signals for this area, possibly from liquor store profits, as soon as funds are available.
50 YEARS AGO
June 3, 1971
Otis Roby has been hired as Marion high school’s first girls basketball coach, it was announced by athletic director Clyde Kramer.
40 YEARS AGO
June 7, 1981
Marion high school principal Les Dollinger has resigned his position to become superintendent of the Mid-Prairie of Wellman school district.
Farmers State president Morris F. Neighbor has announced that they will open a full service bank within Lindale Mall. The bank office will be at the south mall entrance and be managed by Robert Wilhelm
20 YEARS AGO
June 7, 2001
A retirement Open House was held for Bruce Taylor, Verna Klosterman, and Tom Singer on May 30th. All are teachers in the Marion Independent School District.
Casey Steadman, son of Bill and Mimi Steadman of Marion, has been awarded a Presidential Scholarship, valued at $28,000 over four years at the University of Iowa.