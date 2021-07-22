The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Driver’s License and Identification Services Bureau has become aware of text messages being sent to Iowans under the guise of confirming information related to your driver’s license or driving record. Please be advised that these messages are misleading and are not coming from the Iowa DOT.
The only time the Iowa DOT will send a text message related to your driver’s license is to confirm an appointment you have scheduled with us and it will not contain links. Depending on the settings, some mobile devices may generate what looks like a link because it sees the confirmation number as a phone number. Your device may also attempt to add a link to create an appointment on your calendar. The Iowa DOT text message is simply a reminder and does not require you to take any action to confirm your appointment on your mobile device.
If you scheduled an appointment with us online, you will receive a text message that looks similar to the message. You do not need to do anything with this text message. It is simply a confirmation of your appointment.
If you receive a text message that appears to be from the Iowa DOT asking you to click a link to confirm or verify information regarding your driver’s license or driving record, do not click the link and delete the text message.