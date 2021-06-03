Kiwanis Club of Marion Sunrisers awards three scholarships

The Kiwanis Club of Marion Sunrisers announced the recipients of their $500 scholarships for 2021. They are Olivia Scheider, Linn-Mar High School, Talia Parenteau and April Lawyer, Marion High School. These students embody the principles of Kiwanis. They are being recognized for their school activities, school and community service, personal goals, and need. Selections were made by our scholarship committee. The students were required to fill out a lengthy and in-depth application. All applications were outstanding, which made it very difficult to choose the winners.
Our Kiwanis Club is honored to have the opportunity to present these scholarships. We wish all of the students who applied, our best in pursuing their dreams for their college education.