MARION — The Linn-Mar Lions dipped to 8-13 on the season after tangling with the Liberty High School Lightning in a Mississippi Valley Conference varsity baseball doubleheader Friday, June 18 at home. The “Bolts” took the opener 3-2 and won the nightcap 11-8.
Liberty lit up the scoreboard in the top of the first inning of game one for an early 1-0 lead. Linn-Mar threatened in the bottom of the inning with loaded bases as Henry Read walked, Dominic “The Dominator” Olhava reached, and McKade Jelinek walked. Unfortunately for the Lions, a sacrifice bunt by Zach Wray, a full-count strikeout by Dylan Page, and a pop up by Andrew Knipper doomed their chances at capitalizing. The Bolts increased their lead in the third with one run scored. The Lions threatened again in the bottom of the fourth as they loaded up the bases but were thwarted as Gavin Johnston was tagged out at home. Linn-Mar’s Greg “Sheik” Gerst drove in Knipper in the bottom of the sixth making it a 2-1 ballgame.
Liberty kept the advantage as they plated one runner in the top of the seventh to go up 3-1, however Jelinek was plated on a wild pitch in the bottom half for the 3-2 final.
Jelinek, Page, Knipper, Jacob Dooley, and Johnston had one hit apiece, all singles, in the contest while Carson Recker went the distance on the mound giving up seven hits and three earned runs, walking none, and striking out two.
The Lightning struck with three runs in the top of the first inning in the nightcap, with the Lions answering with two in the bottom half. Liberty increased their lead with three more runs in the third for a 6-2 advantage before one Lion run in the third and fourth made it 6-4. The Bolts plated four runners in the fifth to go up 10-4 while three Linn-Mar runs in the bottom of the fifth, and one in the sixth made for a 10-8 ballgame. Liberty’s final run came in the top of the seventh for the 11-8 final.
Zach Wray led the Lions with two singles while Knipper slapped a double and drove in two runs. Jackson Norton took the loss with three innings on the bump giving up six hits and six runs (four earned), walking two, and striking out two.
The Lions travel to Van Horne for a non-conference doubleheader against Benton Community on Thursday, June 24 starting at 5:00 p.m. On Friday, June 25 Linn-Mar travels to Iowa City West High for a 5:00 p.m. doubleheader before returning home to face Cedar Rapids Xavier on Monday, June 28 in a 5:00 p.m. doubleheader. Cedar Falls visits on Wednesday, June 30 for a 5:00 p.m. double-dip.
Liberty High 3, Linn-Mar 2
Hits — McKade Jelinek 1, Dylan Page 1, Andrew Knipper 1, Jacob Dooley 1, Gavin Johnston 1
Singles — Jelinek 1, Page 1, Knipper 1, Dooley 1, Johnston 1
Runs —Jelinek 1, Knipper 1
RBI — Johnston 1
Pitching — Carson Recker (L) 7.0 IP, 7 hits, 3 earned runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts
Liberty High 11, Linn-Mar 8
Hits — Zach Wray 2, Andrew Knipper 1
Singles — Wray 2
Doubles — Knipper 1
Runs —Gavin Johnston 2, Wray 2, Henry Read 1, Knipper 1, Kane Deutmeyer 1, Carson Recker 1
RBI — Knipper 2, Read 1, Jacob Dooley 1, Michael Shipley 1
Pitching — Jackson Norton (L) 3.0 IP, 6 hits, 6 runs (4 earned) 2 walks, 2 strikeouts. Dominic Olhava 1.0 IP, 1 hit, 1 earned run, 3 walks, 1 strikeout. Manny Weiss 1.1 IP, 3 hits, 4 runs (3 earned), 0 walks, 1 strikeout. Blake Daubenmier 1.2 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts