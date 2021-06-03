Linn County will reopen County facilities to the public on Monday, June 7,after being closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Face masks are currently required in all County facilities; however, that is subject to change before opening. Social distancing and other safety protocols will be in place.
Linn County will continue to offer remote services via phone, email, and online, including building permit applications, title transfers, and online vehicle registration renewals. Drop boxes will remain in place for anyone who needs to drop off payments, vehicle registration renewals, or other paperwork that would normally be dropped off in person. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these alternative service options.
Residents who have already submitted paperwork to the Treasurer’s Office for processing do not need to visit or call the Treasurer’s Office. Staff will complete transactions already in progress.
The Recorder’s Office will begin processing passport applications approximately 30 days after the office reopens. Please contact the Recorder’s Office prior to visiting for passport services.
Contact information and hours of operation for all County departments is available at LinnCounty.org or by calling 319-892-5000.
Facilities opening June 7:
· Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center (935 2nd St. SW)
· Community Services Building (1240 26th Ave. Court SW)
o Department of Human Services, a state-run department located in this County building, will open at a later date
· Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building (1020 6th St. SE)
· Juvenile Detention and Diversion Services (800 Walford Rd. SW)
· Secondary Road Department (1888 County Home Rd.)
· Linn County Sheriff’s Office (310 2nd Ave. SW)
· LIFTS (5815 4th St. SW); masks are required for anyone riding a LIFTS bus in accordance with Federal transit laws
· Linn County Courthouse (51 3rd Ave. Bridge)
Facilities already open:
· Juvenile Justice Center (Juvenile Courthouse—211 8th Ave SW)
· Wickiup Hill Learning Center (10260 Morris Hills Rd.)
· Conservation lodge rentals/reservations