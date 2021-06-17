Linn-Mar’s baseball team improved to 8-7 overall with a doubleheader sweep of Cedar Rapids Washington, a non-conference loss to Solon and a split with Dubuque Wahlert. The Lions are in contention in the Mississippi Valley Conference — Mississippi Division with a 7-3 division record.
Monday, June 7, Linn-Mar posted convincing 11-0 and 16-0 wins over Washington. The Lions had 12 hits in the opener and 14 hits, including seven extra-base hits, in the closer.
The Lions took an 18-3 loss to Solon, Wednesday, June 9 after giving up 11 runs in the opening inning.
Linn-Mar returned to conference play Friday, June 11, when it traveled to Dubuque Wahlert. The Lions took the first game 8-2, but lost 14-4 in the nightcap. The two teams had identical 7-3 division records at the end of the night.
The Lions bolted to a 4-0 lead in the first inning of the first game. Henry Read went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and 2 runs scored. Clean-up batter Zach Wrap was 2-for-3; both hits were triples. He also knocked in three runs.
Monday, June 7 Linn-Mar 11, Cedar Rapids-Washington 0
LM 100 014 5 — 11
CRW 000 000 0 — 0
Linn-Mar 16, Cedar Rapids Washington 0
LM 120 13 — 16
CRW 000 0 — 0
Wednesday, June 9
Solon 18, Linn-Mar 3
LM 012 0 — 3
SOL 1142 1 — 18
Friday, June 11
Linn-Mar 8, Wahlert Catholic 2
LM 400 202 0 — 8
WAH 000 010 1 — 2
Wahlert Catholic 14, Linn-Mar 4
LM 040 00 — 4
WAH 086 0x — 14