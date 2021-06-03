The Linn-Mar Orchestra Program is pleased to announce that Thad Sentman was the recipient of this year’s Iowa String Teachers Association (ISTA) Bruce Eilers Classroom Teacher Award. The award is presented annually to an individual string teacher within the state of Iowa who has demonstrated excellence within the school orchestra setting. Mr. Sentman was presented the award at the annual ISTA Conference General Meeting on Saturday, May 15th. He is the third Linn-Mar orchestra teacher to have received this prestigious award, including his colleague Joshua Reznicow (2011) as well as Jerry Henry (2002).

