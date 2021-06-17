It was an impressive week for Linn-Mar’s softball team which went 7-1, improving its record to 10-4 on the season. The Lions shut out Dubuque in both ends of a doubleheader, swept Cedar Falls, split with Cedar Rapids Jefferson, and swept Xavier.
Monday, June 7 Linn-Mar beat Dubuque 10-0 and 2-0 at home. Sophomore pitcher Jordyn Beck struck out seven batters in the opener and junior Hannah Gralund struck out seven batters in seven innings of work in the nightcap. She helped her own cause with a single and a double and two RBI.
Tuesday, June 8Beck and junior Caelynn Obleton each picked up a win as Linn-Mar downed Cedar Falls 7-2 and 10-0. Ninth-grader Kaylece Morgan hit two home runs to lead the Lions.
In the second game, Gralund was 2-for-2 with two RBI.
Thursday, June 10Linn-Mar scored 6 runs in the second inning en route to a 10-0 win over Jefferson in Strike Out Cancer Games. The Lions fell 3-2 in the second game.
Friday, June 11Linn-Mar beat Xavier 10-8 and 11-1.
Monday, June 7 Linn-Mar 10, Dubuque Senior 0
DUB 000 000 0 — 0
LM 022 060 x — 10
Linn-Mar 2, Dubuque Senior 0
DUB 000 000 0 — 0
LM 200 000 x — 2
Tuesday, June 8
Linn-Mar 7, Cedar Falls 2
CF 000 200 0 — 2
LM 204 010 x — 7
Linn-Mar 10, Cedar Falls 0
CF 000 000 — 0
LM 611 20x — 10
Thursday, June 10
Linn-Mar 10, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
CRJ 000 00 — 0
LM 160 21 — 10
Cedar Rapids-Jefferson 3, Linn-Mar 2
CRJ 000 101 1 — 3
LM 010 100 0 — 2
Friday, June 11
Linn-Mar 10, Xavier 8
LM 080 0000 2 — 10
XAV 230 0003 0 — 8
Linn-Mar 11, Xavier 3
LM 101 207 0 — 11
XAV 200 001 0 — 3