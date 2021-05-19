Linn-Mar’s varsity soccer girls improved to 12-2 on the season with a 6-0 shelling of the Liberty High Lightning Friday, May 14 at Liberty High School in North Liberty. The Lions rolled into the contest ranked sixth in Class 3A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union while the “Bolts” were un-ranked in Class 2A.
Senior Hallie Peak put the Lions on the scoreboard in the first half with the first of her two goals. Celia Phillips booted in the second goal, also the first of two by the junior, for a 2-0 lead before halftime. Peak, Phillips, ninth-grader Shelby Lake, and senior Leah Ahlers scored in the second half for the 6-0 win. Keeper Waverly Patterson had few challenges from the Bolts, but did add one more save to her record.
Linn-Mar was similarly dominant in an 8-0 win over Cedar Rapids May 11. Bush had three goals and three assists.
The regular season wraps up with a Friday, May 21 visit to Cedar Rapids Xavier at 7:30 p.m., and a Tuesday, May 25 trip to Dubuque Senior at 7:15 p.m.
The postseason starts with a Wednesday, June 2 Class 3A Region 7 semifinal at home against either Cedar Rapids Washington or Davenport West, who will battle in a quarterfinal game on Friday, May 28. The Regional Final is set for Friday, June 4 at the highest remaining ranked school’s site. Muscatine and Davenport North make up the bottom of the bracket and will battle on June 2.
Linn-Mar 6, Liberty High School 0
Goals — Celia Phillips 2, Hallie Peak 2, Shelby Lake 1, Leah Ahlers 1
Shots — Peak 6, Sofia Bush 4, Phillips 3, Athena Sheets 3, Ahlers 2, MacKenzie Cejka 2, Hailee Jenatscheck 1, Lake 1, Lauren Spaete 1, Emma Casebolt 1
Shot on goal — Peak 4, Bush 3, Phillips 2, Sheets 2, Lake 1, Spaete 1, Casebolt 1, Ahlers 1
Assists — Sheets 2, Jenatscheck 1, Bush 1, Casebolt 1
Saves — Waverly Patterson 1