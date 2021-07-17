NORTH LIBERTY — Linn-Mar opened the 2021 Class 4A baseball postseason with a 3-2 upset of Liberty High School Friday, July 16 at Liberty. The Lightning entered the contest as the No. 2 seed in Substate 4 with a 24-12-1 record while the Lions were the No. 5 seed at 16-22.
Dominic Olhava smashed an RBI double to score Carson Recker in the top of the third inning, giving the Lions a 1-0 lead. Liberty answered with an RBI ground out by Jack Funke in the bottom of the inning to tie. In the sixth inning Zach Wray blasted a triple and was driven home by Kane Deutmeyer to retake the lead at 2-1. Isaac Anderson drove in the final run as he reached on a fielder’s choice. The “Bolts” attempted a rally in the bottom of the seventh and plated one runner on a double by Keian Secrist.
Colin Streff went the distance on the mound for the Lions giving up four hits and two runs (one earned) with six strikeouts in the contest.
The win advanced Linn-Mar to a Monday, July 19 visit to 22-15 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (after this edition’s deadline). The Cougars shut out Muscatine 3-0 in the first round. The winner of the Kennedy-Linn-Mar game will take on Pleasant Valley (33-4) on Wednesday, July 21 at Pleasant Valley with the winner advancing to the Class 4A State Tournament at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field. Pleasant Valley shut out Cedar Rapids Jefferson (7-32) 11-0 in the first round.
Linn-Mar 3, Liberty High 2
Hits — Zach Wray 1, McKade Jelinek 1, Kane Deutmeyer 1, Carson Recker 1, Dominic Olhava 1
Singles — Jelinek 1, Deutmeyer 1, Recker 1
Doubles — Olhava 1
Triples — Wray 1
Runs —Wray 1, Greg Gerst 1, Recker 1
RBI — Deutmeyer 1, Isaac Anderson 1, Olhava 1
Pitching — Colin Streff 7.0 IP, 4 hits, 2 runs (1 earned), 0 walks, 6 strikeouts