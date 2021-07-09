MARION — Senior Night: the final home game of the regular season, is always a bittersweet affair, and was made doubly so as Linn-Mar’s varsity softball team was dealt a pair of losses by Iowa City Liberty High Monday, July 5. The Lightning flashed for 2-1 and 8-2 wins, souring the evening for seniors Olivia Holm, Allie Long, and Samantha Gangestad, who were honored between games. In a touch of class and sportsmanship, the Lions also recognized Liberty seniors Ashlyn Geasland, Eva Stewart, and Kara Maiers.
The “Bolts” struck first with a run in the top of the third, but the Lions knotted the game at 1-1 when Gangestad drove in Grace McCarty with a sacrifice. The stalemate lingered and led to extra innings with Liberty plating one run in the top of the eighth.
One Linn-Mar run was scored in the bottom of the second inning in the nightcap, but the Lightning plated five runners in the top of the third, and scored two more runs in the fourth before putting one last runner across the plate in the seventh to lead 8-1. One Lion crossed the dish in the bottom of the inning for the 8-2 final.
Linn-Mar dipped to 25-11 on the season ahead of postseason play, which began on Saturday, July 10 with a visit to Cedar Rapids Prairie (27-13) in a Class 5A-Region 6 semifinal game. Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids Washington squared off in the first round on Thursday, July 8 with the winner facing Iowa City, City High on July 10. The Regional Championship, with a trip to the 2021 State Tournament in Fort Dodge, was set for Tuesday, July 13, after this edition’s deadline.