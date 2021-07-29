After the Lions upset the Iowa City Liberty Lightning last week in the Class 4A, Substate 4 First Round, the Lions competed against the top-seeded Cedar Rapids Kennedy Cougars on July 19 in the second round at Kennedy High School. The upsets continued as the Lions were victorious over the Cougars winning the second round with a score of 8-7 to advance to the third round.
The lead went back and forth between the two teams until the sixth inning when the Lions’s offense exploded. Linn-Mar sent 10 batters up to the plate. After several errors and a walk by Kane Deutmeyer, bases were loaded when Zach Wray brought in a run after being hit by the pitcher creating a tie with the Cougars. McKade Jelikek was walked and Dominick Olhava brought in another runner and the Lions were up by 1 run. Finally, Isaac Anderson was walked, the bases were loaded, when a dropped-third strike allowed the Lions’ pinch-hitter Andrew Knipper and Wray to score. The Lions scored four runs on no hits.
Kennedy scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning but both teams were held scoreless in the seventh. on Wednesday night against Pleasant Valley. Leaders for the Lions were: Zach Wray, senior, with two hits, one RBI, one run, and one stolen base; McKade Jelinek, JR, with two RBIs; Blake Daubenmier, JR, with an ERA of 0.00, pitched 1 1/3 innings and two strikeouts; and Henry Read, JR, pitched 2 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.
The Lions baseball team was up against the Pleasant Valley Spartans on July 21 at Pleasant Valley for the 4A Substate 4 Championship. The Lions lost to the Spartans 4-0 who came into this game with a 33-4 record in the Mississippi Athletics Conference. The Lions finished their season ranked fifth in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 14-14 record and an overall record of 18-23.