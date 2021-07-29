The Marion Baseball team outscored their competitors this week 25-2 in their march to the State Baseball Tournament. Marion downed Center Point-Urbana and Benton Community to earn a state berth.
The squad is the top seed in Class 3A and was scheduled to begin play Wednesday, July 28 in Iowa City.
To reach state, the Marion team competed against the Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers on July 19 at the Les Hipple Athletic Complex in the Class 3A Substate 6 Second Round. Both teams held each other scoreless through four innings then Center Point-Urbana started the scoring in the top of the fifth with one run and the Marion team went to work in the bottom of the inning.
Marion bats came to life when Gage Franck hit a single that moved Ryan Paulsen from first base to home and Franck to third followed by a single from Cael Hodges that scored Franck. The bases were loaded several times and the Marion squad kept hitting the runners home or were walked by the CPU pitchers. Cael Hodges scored when Kaden Frommelt was walked and Lawson Berndt, courtesy runner for Owen Puk, scored on a fly ball to center field from Lucas Unsen. Myles Davis and Trey Franck, courtesy runner for Frommelt, scored on a triple from Jake Trca and Trca scored on a sacrifice fly by Paulsen. With a full count, Franck hit a single and brought home Bryson Mossman, courtesy runner for Jaqson Tejada, and then the pitcher walked Hodges to load the bases once more. CPU brought in a new pitcher but Owen Puk kept the hitting hot with a triple that scored Franck and Hodges. Finally, Myles Davis hit a single and Berndt scored again.
The final score was Marion 11-1 in five innings. Coach Steve Fish said, ”The guys did a great job. Owen Puk did extremely well on the mound and the guys were confident.”
Myles Davis, FR, led the team in hits with three; Owen Puk, SR, had two RBIS and pitched for five innings with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts. The team faces Benton in the final round on Wednesday at Marion.
On Wednesday, July 21, the Marion team played the Benton Bobcats in the Class 3A Substate 6 Championship with home-field advantage. The stands were full with Marion and Benton fans and more fans filled the areas all around the playing field to watch a heavy-hitting Marion team finish their march to the State Tournament. Boede Rahe was on the mound for the Marion team, pitched all five innings, had 10 strikeouts, and held the Bobcats to only two hits. Fish commented that Boede was “excellent on the mound tonight”
The offense did their part by starting the scoring in the bottom of the first and bringing in six runs. The Marion hitters had singles by Franck, Hodges, and Puk to load the bases then Davis hit a double to score two RBIs. Frommelt scored the first out but Puk scored a run. Lucas Unsen intended to hit a bunt but the throw was fumbled and Unsen was safe at first and Davis scored. Trca was walked and Tejada singled to load the bases again. Out number two was forced at home on a single from Paulsen but the bases remained loaded. Franck hit a single but took two bases due to a throwing error and scored two RBIs. In total, Marion scored six runs in the first inning.
Marion would go on to score one run in the second inning and seven runs in the third inning including a triple by Puk and doubles by Trca and Tejada. Benton would score one run in the fourth and the Marion team would take the game 14-1 and will move on to the State Tournament.
Fish thought his squad settled in, played well, and are excited about their advancement to State.
“We look forward to our third straight trip to the state tournament and their fourth trip in five years,” he said. “This group has some goals especially after playing in the state semifinals the last two years.”
Team leaders were: Davis, FR, with three hits and three RBIs and Rahe, JR, along with the ten strikeouts had an ERA of 0.00 in 5 innings.
The Marion baseball team will start their State Tournament competition on Wednesday, July 28, in Iowa City at 1:30 against ADM. Marion finished their regulation season ranked first in the 3A WAMAC-East division with a 22-2 conference record and a 34-6 overall record.