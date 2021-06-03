The Marion Civil Rights Commission sent a letter to the Marion Independent School Board today that included the following statement in support of the district’s efforts in selecting a mascot.
“The Marion Civil Rights Commission would like to express its support for the Marion Independent School District’s ongoing work toward selecting a mascot.
The Marion Civil Rights Commission envisions a Marion community that is welcoming, inclusive, and preserves the personal dignity of all people.
By valuing feedback from the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa, as well as from MISD families and other Marion residents, the Marion Independent School Board has taken a critical step toward making Marion a community where everyone is valued, respected, and embraced.
We look forward to the day when the Marion Independent School District has a mascot that every resident of Marion can take pride in and cheer on without hesitation.”