Rain and 72 degrees doesn’t stop people from visiting the Marion Farmers Market. The vendors today had a variety of produce, homemade products, and even freeze-dried candies. The Farmers Market is a great way to support local businesses and learn about the products you are buying
Today at the Farmers Market, I purchased onions, cabbage, and collard greens from Knight’s Farm. They told me that the collard greens taste really good when prepared with bacon, onions and chicken broth. To make this you start off by sautéing the bacon and onions in a pan and then adding the chopped up collard greens. To finish it off, pour in your chicken broth and enjoy.
I also visited Linda Kirkwood, who sells produce and baked goods. I bought a yellow tomato and two red tomatoes from her. She told us that yellow tomatoes are more sweet and less acidic than red tomatoes. She says the best way to eat yellow tomatoes is to slice them up and eat them on a BLT sandwich. She also had a daughter who makes delicious brookies, a mashup of brownies and cookies in one bar.
A unique vendor at the Farmers Market is Iowa Freeze Dried Treats. They take different types of candy and freeze them. Then they dry them out creating freeze-dried candies.
I taste tested the freeze dried gummy bear and it had turned into more of a hard candy similar to a cheeto puff. When candies are freeze dried they often come out more flavorful. The more sour candy like gummy bears or jolly ranchers are more crunchy whereas the chocolate ones just melt in your mouth.
My experience was as much of a learning experience as it was a shopping experience. I highly recommend visiting the Marion Farmers Market. It is a great way to start off your Saturday. I hope to see you there.