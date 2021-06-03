Marion Fire Department donates beds to Central Furniture Rescue

The Marion Fire Department turned a furniture upgrade into something bigger by donating its used furniture to a non-profit that helps families with housing needs.
On Thursday, May 20, the Marion Fire Department delivered new beds to each of its stations. At 11 a.m. that day, the department delivered its 10 used beds to the Central Furniture Rescue warehouse located at 5137 18th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids.
Central Furniture Rescue is non-profit organization powered entirely by volunteers. They provide furniture and household items at no cost to individuals and families who are transitioning out of homelessness or have been impacted by other crises.
“We are hopeful this donation is a timely one for those in our community working to reestablish their households after a trying year,” said deputy fire chief Jason Hansen.
The 10 beds donated by the Fire Department were valued at $500. The thrift store replacement value was estimated to be $1,370. The donation also diverts about 2,220 pounds of waste from the landfill.