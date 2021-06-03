The City of Marion, Marion Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Marion Main Street District are pleased to announce that the military tribute banners, sponsored by area residents and businesses, are now on display.
A map of the honorees is available at www.cityofmarion.org.
This year, 115 banners are on display honoring veterans and military personnel with ties to Marion. The banners will be up through Veterans Day 2021.
More than 230 service members have been honored in the first four years of the program. A portion of the sponsorship is donated to local veteran affairs programs.
To request to be notified when 2022 sponsorships become available visit: tinyurl.com/marionmilitarybanners.