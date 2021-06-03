MARION — The varsity softball season opened Monday, May 24 with the Wolves (the school board of education voted to approve the new mascot the evening of the 24th) entertaining fellow WaMaC squad Clear Creek Amana (CCA). Marion entered the season ranked No.15 in Class 4A in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s preseason rankings released earlier in the day, and showed they may be a force to contend with this season by defeating the unranked Clippers 2-1 and 17-7 (in the nightcap).
The “Boats” struck first in the opener with one run in the top of the fifth. Marion answered with two in the bottom of the seventh as junior Gracie Goad smacked a game winning two-run homer scoring freshman Michaela Goad. Megan Kessens, a senior, went the distance in the circle giving up three hits and one earned run while walking one and striking out a dozen.
CCA lit up the scoreboard first again in the nightcap with two runs in the top of the first, which were answered by Marion in the bottom of the inning as Michaela Goad hit an RBI single scoring sophomore Peyton Johnson and came home on a sacrifice. Three Clipper runs went up in the second, but the Wolf Pack answered with a five-run barrage in the bottom of the third as they loaded up the bases. A two-RBI double from Johnson made it 7-5. CCA’s last two runs of the night came in the top of the fourth and fifth, but another five-run onslaught by Marion came in the bottom of the fourth to make it 12-6 while a two-run effort in the fifth increased the lead to 14-7.
Michaela Goad launched a game-ending homer in the bottom of the sixth, which triggered the ten run mercy rule.
Haley Slaymaker, a junior, pitched all six innings giving up 11 hits and seven runs (four earned) with two walks and six strikeouts.
The Wolves will compete in a Friday, June 4 tournament at the U of I’s Hawkeye Softball Complex starting at 1:00 p.m., and will host their own tournament Saturday, June 5 starting at 10:00 a.m. with Anamosa, Central City, and Decorah. A trip to Independence is on the schedule for Monday, June 7 at 5:30 p.m. with a varsity doubleheader, and Marion will face Benton Community on Wednesday, June 9 on Mount Mercy University’s diamond for a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.
Marion 2, Clear Creek Amana 1
Hits — Peyton Johnson 1, Gracie Goad 1, Kylie Kramer 1
Singles — Johnson 1
Home run — Goad 1
Runs —Michaela Goad 1, Gracie Goad 1
RBI — G. Goad 2
Pitching — Megan Kessens 7 IP, 3 hits, 1 run (earned), 1 walk, 12 Strikeouts
Marion 17, Clear Creek Amana 7
Hits — Peyton Johnson 4, Michaela Goad 4, Maddie Steffen 3, Jazlyn Grosskreutz 1, Kylie Kramer 1
Singles — Johnson 3, M. Goad 2, Steffen 2, Grosskreutz 1, Kramer 1
Doubles — Johnson 1, M. Goad 1, Steffen 1
Home run — M. Goad 1
Runs — M. Goad 4, Grosskreutz 3, Gracie Goad 2, Steffen 2, Johnson 1, Kasia Hahn 1, Brylee Klein 1, Peyton Steffen 1, Ella Cooper 1, Kramer 1
RBI — M. Goad 4, Steffen 4, Johnson 2, G. Goad 2, Kramer 2
Pitching — Haley Slaymaker 6 IP, 11 hits, 7 runs (4 earned), 2 walks, 6 strikeouts