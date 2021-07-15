A little sweet with a little salty is the fare at Frydae

Kelsie Hoth and her husband have owned the building at 743 10th St, Marion, for a few years, pondering what to do with it. The result? Frydae, serving street fries, with ice cream or yogurt. Beginning Tuesday, July 13, the food establishment expanded its hours and is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
“We’re always doing something entrepreneurial, and saw this as an untapped market,” Hoth said. “And what goes together better than ice cream and fries? I can remember, as a kid, dipping fries in my chocolate Frosty, or McDonald’s shake.”
Marion residents seem to agree with her.
“Most days, we’ve had people lined up out the door. It’s a family-friendly business plus a great location,” said Hoth. “My employees have to hustle and don’t get any down time.”
Menu items include Uptown Bacon Cheese Fries — bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, colby-jack, sour cream, chives, ranch; Mexican Street Corn Fries — street corn, colby-jack, queso fresco, chili powder, jalapeno, cilantro, lime wedge; Canadian Poutine — brown gravy, fresh cheese curds, green onion; and Korean BBQ Kimchi Fries — shredded beef, Korean BBQ, kimchi, boom boom sauce, colby-jack, green onion, sesame seeds, cilantro, jalapeno, lime wedge. The options for how the fries come are extra crispy straight, waffle, or sweet potato. Several sauces are also available, including ranch, cheddar cheese, Canadian brown gravy, Korean BBQ, and honey mustard.
Ice cream is served by the scoop, as a shake or malt, or, for more flavorful shakes can be had.
Hoth’s nine years in human resources has prepared her well for managing a staff of, currently, 37, many of whom are experiencing their first job out in the workforce. “It’s hard work for the kids, and they earn good money.
“I’ve been especially impressed by the generosity of the community, who usually tip $6 or $7 dollars on top of the price for the food,” she said.
In their spare time, the Hoth family enjoys traveling and camping, especially in Colorado, where Kelsie has family. In addition to herself and husband Jamie, they have a 23-year-old, a 20-year-old, and a 12-year-old, as well as a grandchild.