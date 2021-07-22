City facilities have reopened and normal operating hours have resumed. Marion City Hall has changed its hours of operation to be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents and members of the business community may continue to conduct City business online, by phone or via email.
Council meetings City council meetings have returned to in person attendance. City council meets in work session the first and third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. Regular session meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the Thursday following each work session. All council meetings are open to the public and are held at Marion City Hall, 1225 Sixth Ave.
Comments from the public may be heard at all regular session meetings. Those who wish to comment on an agenda item or during the public forum are asked to attend the meeting in person or submit their comment to the city clerk via email at cityclerk@cityofmarion.org by 4 p.m. the day of the regular session. City council meetings will continue to be broadcast on Zoom for viewing purposes only.
Please visit the City of Marion meeting portal at www.cityofmarion.org/MeetingPortal to subscribe to meeting notifications, view upcoming meeting information or past meeting minutes and recordings.
Senior ProgrammingEarlier this month, the Marion Parks and Recreation Department reintroduced senior programs at the Lowe Park Arts and Environment Center, 4500 N. 10th Street. Adults ages 55 and older are invited to participate in a game of 500 or line dancing on Wednesdays, Penny BINGO on Thursdays and Pinochle on Fridays. Organizers are planning for the return of Encore Café meals in the future. Questions may be directed to 319-447-3590.
Law enforcementThe Marion Police Department has resumed its fingerprinting services on Thursdays between the hours of 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. In addition, the drug drop box is again available outside the main entrance of the Marion Police Headquarters, 6315 Hwy. 151, for the safe disposal of unwanted prescription and over the counter medications. The drop box is available 24/7.