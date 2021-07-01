Your Pie, the nation’s first fast-casual pizza franchise, named Dan Sacco and Doug Ormsby Franchise Owners of the Quarter for Q1 of 2021.
Sacco and Ormsby own three Your Pie locations in Iowa. They opened restaurants in Davenport and Dubuque in 2017, before adding a third location in Marion in 2020. The two longtime business partners have worked together for nearly 20 years.
The franchisees received the honor after exceeding Your Pie’s performance metrics in areas such as sales, customer feedback and restaurant cleanliness. They were recognized for their ability to accommodate their guests and support their team members at each restaurant. Sacco and Ormsby both serve on several committees within the Your Pie system and were recognized for being outstanding ambassadors of the brand.
“Dan and I are both proud to be a part of the Your Pie system,” said Ormsby. “Receiving this award is the culmination of all the hard work of the staff at all our restaurants during the past few years, particularly over a very trying past year with Covid. We always strive to deliver great service and a quality product for our customers each time they visit us.”
All three locations hosted a “Dine and Donate” event prior to its grand opening to raise money for a charitable cause. Your Pie donated more than $5,000 to local organizations across all three stores in 2020.
“Dan Sacco and Doug Ormsby represent the best qualities of a Your Pie franchise owner, and we are happy to recognize them for their accomplishments,” said Mike Tillis, vice presidents of operations and Support for Your Pie. “Both men have successfully operated three Your Pie restaurants in the area while providing an outstanding experience for their customers and becoming a staple of the community.”
For more information about Your Pie, please visit https://yourpie.com/.