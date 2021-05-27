Bicycle regulations A public hearing is set for June 3 regarding proposed changes to the city’s cicycle regulations. The proposed changes are as follows:
• The regulations would include stand-up scooters.
• “Bicycle,” “Bicycle Lane,” “Shared Use Path,” and “Stand-Up Scooter” are specifically defined.
• How a biker signals changing direction is specifically outlined.
• How a skateboarder can use a shared use path or lane is defined.
• Riding on sidewalks has been changed.
Officers of the Marion Police Department riding bikes or stand-up scooters are exempt from the bicycle regulations.
Waste fees
In the FY 2021-2022, solid waste fees will be raised from the current $17.50 To $18.75, due to the rising cost of recycling and the collection of solid waste, city officials say.
Sanitary sewer fees will go from $4.10 to $4.39, as Cedar Rapids has a proposed capital improvement plan for a new wastewater treatment plant. Marion’s director of public services, Ryan Miller, anticipates this fee will need to be renegotiated in November of this year, depending on how Cedar Rapids moves forward with the project.
New convenience store
A new Kwik Star convenience store will be built on the southeast corner of Seventh Avenue and 31st Street, Marion, next to Arby’s. Based in Eau Claire, Wis., the chain has nearly 600 stores throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, and is one of the 15 largest chains in the country. It will also include a car wash.
Joint planning study
The City of Marion and the City of Cedar Rapids are teaming up again in planning the development of C Avenue and Alburnett Road from East Robins Road to north of County Home Road. While Cedar Rapids will take the lead on the project, the two entities are working to create a more uniform land use and transportation system.
Bank drive-thru
Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust has received special permission from the city to establish a temporary location with both drive-thru and ATM while their new facility is being built. It will be located at 2075 Seventh Avenue, next to Kentucky Fried Chicken. The construction of the new building is expected to take 10 to 12 months.