Mayor’s Youth Council
The Mayor’s Youth Council held an end-of-year celebration and senior send-off for its graduating members. The group met in-person at the new offices of the Marion Chamber of Commerce. For the last four years, local high school students have met monthly with community leaders to learn about city projects, community initiatives and what it means to be a leader. Mayor AbouAssaly shared a message on leadership and presented certificates to the graduating seniors. The principals at Linn-Mar and Marion High Schools have been asked to nominate 10 incoming sophomores and 10 incoming juniors from their respective schools to join the council as it enters its fifth year.
Community Event Protocols
Events are beginning to return to Marion and, while specific protocols vary based on the venue, date and organizer, a few basic rules apply to all events based on guidance from Linn County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Find the latest protocols at www.cityofmarion.org/COVID-19response.
Boomerang contract to be extended
Boomerang Corporation, out of Anamosa, has been assisting the city with the removal and processing of the derecho debris left in the city’s waterways. The contract ended on June 1, 2021, but Marion’s public works department is currently clearing Sections 3 and Sections 4 of the Dry Creek Waterway.
Over 285,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris has been collected from the waterways. Public works plans to complete the removal of debris by the end of August.