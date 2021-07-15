City manager proud to have served Marion

Lon Pluckhahn, Marion’s city manager, was not particularly looking for a new job, he said, when a friend put the deputy city manager’s job in Vancouver, Wash. on Pluckhahn’s radar.
“In fact, I went out there looking for reasons not to like it,” he said. “But on the way back, I was like, ‘Rats, it’s a good offer.’
“I have about 15 years left in my career, and I didn’t want to look back at the end, saying ‘What if….?’”
Part of the appeal is that Vancouver, located on the north bank of the Columbia River and the largest suburb of Portland, Ore., is like Marion: it’s moving from a bedroom community to a city in its own right. “It’s just five times bigger and has a budget measured in billions [of dollars], rather than millions,” Pluckhahn said.
Another attraction for him is Portland and Vancouver’s project to build a new bridge over the river. It will mean coordinating multiple agencies at all levels: local, county, state, and even the United States Coast Guard. Overall, city planning will be more of a challenge because, unlike Iowa, Washington State does not have the luxury of land, he said.
What he’ll miss most is not seeing 10 years of planning come to fruition.
“Right now we’re just at the cusp of being able to open up Sixth Avenue, and just beginning on Seventh Avenue,with getting the plaza done, that whole vision we have for reinventing our Uptown. It’s all scheduled, and planned, and underway but not being around to actually see it completed is tough.
“I’ve put 10 years of my life into making the project happen. I’ll have to come back for the ribbon-cutting.”
He will also miss his work with the Marion Metro Kiwanis, and seeing a full season of ball playing out at Prospect Meadows. Building a ball diamond for differently abled kids was one of the most rewarding projects that group has ever done.
Outside of the Central Corridor, Pluckhahn considers the Marion Enterprise Center [the industrial park near the Marion Airport] and working with MEDCO to get that up and running one of his biggest professional achievements. He said, “It has presented Marion with some business opportunities that we just wouldn’t have had otherwise, and out performed projections by a decade. It pulled in local and international business, including becoming the headquarters to a company out of Poland.”
“I’m going to miss the community in general. It’s where Cathy and I raised our three kids [all in high school], and the only home they’ve known. The leadership team and staff is top-notch and proved how well we worked together during the pandemic and derecho. We have a great city council and an awesome mayor who’s an ambassador for the city. Looking back, I’m grateful to have served Marion,” Pluckhahn said.
His last day on the job for this city is Monday, Aug. 2.