Marion residents, for the most part, don’t think about the sewer system as something that might be an issue as the city grows and pushes the boundaries of the current infrastructure. City staff and city council, on the other hand, are beginning to consider ways to manage not only sewer capacities, but also building sustainable streets, extending utilities and overall land use as Marion develops out beyond its current city limits.
“As public resources grow scarcer, it becomes even more critical to strategically make infrastructure capital investments in locations that deliver the strongest returns and the sustainable growth,” said Amal Eltahir, assistant to the city manager, at the Tuesday, May 18 city council meeting. “Staff is proposing a proactive approach to growth management and capital infrastructure planning to make sure growth is sustainable.
Seven categories were evaluated:
• Water serviceability-costs
• Sanitary sewer-serviceability and costs
• Economic opportunity/potential for commercial space and that supports the primary taxbase
• Fire service/coverage based on existing deployment and four-minute drive benchmark
• Streets-major street plan, costs, and the expected demand on capital improvement plans
• Stormwater management-potential for decreasing water supply, runoff generation, including flash flooding risk, and costs
• Other community needs-land use and master planning including affordable housing, higher density, and mixed use development
• Time value-how likely and how soon the area fully develops in a reasonable timeframe
Eltahir said, “Given existing infrastructure systems capacity and current conditions based on the above, the city [would best be serviced by] encouraging infill development and grow to the east, south, and west.”
At the same time, staff proposes reviewing land use to the north to add more commercial use as the infrastructure can be supported.
By identifying those primary development areas, the city can use planning resources and policy to encourage projects there. Capital infrastructure proposals in desired parts of Marion can be prioritized. Tax increment financing can also be used to encourage development that serves the overall tax-base, supports capital projects, and creates affordable housing.
Until a land use map is created for north of the city, projects can be reviewed on a case-by-case basis to make sure they are supported by the existing infrastructure.