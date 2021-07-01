Residents of Marion have the opportunity to help city staff rezone Ward 4, during an open house in the city council chambers at City Hall, 1225 6th Avenue, on Thursday, July 1, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. This is part of the first major update to the zoning code in the city in more than 30 years.
The City of Marion is hosting an open house to solicit feedback from the public prior to the city council public hearings. Learn more about the zoning map update, maps and information regarding the individual district regulations at www.cityofmarion.org/zoningmapupdate. Questions may be directed to the Community Development Department at 319-743-6320.
Ward 4 encompasses northwest Marion, generally located north of Boyson Road and west of Indian Creek Road. Predominantly residential, the new zoning will reflect the actual use of each property as well as the size of the individual lots. The changes also includes updates to the Tower Terrace Road corridor between Alburnett Road and Winslow Road and creates new commercial zoning designations in areas previously approved for office/commercial development.
The intent of the recent code changes are to clarify the development standards, simplify the development process and increase transparency, simplify zoning categories and better align zoning districts with surrounding areas.
As part of the recently completed zoning code update, all city zoning districts will have new names. However, the permitted uses and development standards for many districts, particularly the residential districts, will not substantially change. Because the zoning districts are being renamed, every property in Marion must be “rezoned” into the new districts.
The rezoned Ward 4 has been approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission. Those changes will be brought before the City Council later in July. Additionally, changes to the other wards, as well as to the entire city, are coming. A dedicated website has been created which illustrates the proposed zoning for the entire City at www.cityofmarion.org/zoningmapupdate.
The rezoning of Ward 2 was approved by the Marion City Council Jan. 7.