Baylor University
Maria A. Sequeira, Marion, graduated from Baylor University’s graduate program, Class of 2021, at the commencement ceremonies May 6-8.
Benedictine College
Rachel Oberfoell, Hiawatha, graduated summa cum laude from Benedictine College.
Drake University
The following local students have been named to the deans’ and president’s lists at Drake University.a
Matt Hand, Mallory McGuire, and Faith Satern, Hiawatha; Amy Flieder and Jayden Junge, Marion; and Casey Cerveny and Zach Noonan, Robins, all to the dean’s list.
Tess Dorman and Caitlyn Smith, both of Marion, to the president’s list.
To be eligible for the deans’ list students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Spring 2021 semester at Drake. To be eligible for the president’s list students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Spring 2021 semester.
Marshalltown Community College
Ethan Cord Ronnebaum, Hiawatha, graduated from Marshalltown Community College on Friday, May 7. A virtual ceremony was presented to celebrate the graduates.
Trinity College
Erik Shane Kasner, Marion, graduated from Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., on May 21