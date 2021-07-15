Allen College
Alyssa Jaeger and Claire Rettig, Marion, and Tana Felton, Robins have all been named to the Allen College dean’s list at the completion of the spring semester of the 2020 — 2021 academic year. Bachelor’s and Associate’s students named to the Allen College dean’s list must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
University of Massachusetts Lowell
Loryn Spencer, Marion, has been recognized for achieving academic distinction at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. She was named to the dean’s list at UMass Lowell for the spring 2021 semester.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Alexis Strottman, Marion, has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the spring 2021 semester.
Augustana College
Megan Hoppe, Robins, was named to Augustana College’s 2020-21 spring semester dean’s list. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.