Iowa State University

The following local students have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list in the College of Human Sciences at Iowa State University:

Marion: Lydia Anderson, Kealey Bluml, Cassidy Burns, Brianna Crittenden,

Grace Edwards, Jamie Fenske, Madalyn Genskow, Olivia Genskow, Allison McDonald, Brooke Mease, Macey Miller, Adam Pint, Kennedy Rentschler, Isabel Schminke, Rachel Sodawasser, and Samantha Wray.

Robins: Rylee Ervin and Olivia Foley.

Hiawatha: Rachel Haro, Camryn Jeffords, Kaylee Koenighain, and Peter Serro

To make the dean’s list, honors students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Rochester Institute of Technology

Mychael Hunt of Marion graduated from RIT during 2020-2021 academic year

Mount Mercy University

The following students graduated from Mount Mercy University in June:

Marion: Jamie Daman, Traci Dolphin, Lauren Erickson, Jessee Greeny, Cole Koeppen, and Laura Walker.

Clarke University

Johanna Steggall, Marion, graduated in Clarke University’s Class of 2021.

Recommended for you