College briefs Jul 29, 2021 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Iowa State UniversityThe following local students have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list in the College of Human Sciences at Iowa State University:Marion: Lydia Anderson, Kealey Bluml, Cassidy Burns, Brianna Crittenden,Grace Edwards, Jamie Fenske, Madalyn Genskow, Olivia Genskow, Allison McDonald, Brooke Mease, Macey Miller, Adam Pint, Kennedy Rentschler, Isabel Schminke, Rachel Sodawasser, and Samantha Wray.Robins: Rylee Ervin and Olivia Foley.Hiawatha: Rachel Haro, Camryn Jeffords, Kaylee Koenighain, and Peter SerroTo make the dean’s list, honors students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.Rochester Institute of TechnologyMychael Hunt of Marion graduated from RIT during 2020-2021 academic yearMount Mercy UniversityThe following students graduated from Mount Mercy University in June:Marion: Jamie Daman, Traci Dolphin, Lauren Erickson, Jessee Greeny, Cole Koeppen, and Laura Walker.Clarke UniversityJohanna Steggall, Marion, graduated in Clarke University’s Class of 2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Marion Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAddy’s Pub: Where Texas spice meets Iowa niceSauerkraut Days foregoes carnival ridesInaugural cowgirl queens crownedRAGBRAI will be here next ThursdayAnamosa City golf tournament: Separation anxietyA message from the RAGBRAI Committee: Important info provided for downtown businesses and the publicBank announces retirement, promotitionsSolon’s Kerkhoff is heading to TokyoCarrying the torch: Burge reflects on Olympic memoryStephen Zimmerman Images Videos