Acoustic Amazon — Pop-Up Act in the Artway

Thursday, July 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunrise Yoga — Lowe Park

Saturday, July 31, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Farmers Market — Taube Park

Saturday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

City Council Office Hours — Taube Park

Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Car Show and Neighborhood Fun Night — Lutheran Church of the Resurrection

Saturday, July 31, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Marion Community Center — Squaw Creek Baptist Church

Monday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Civil Service Commission Regular Meeting — Marion City Hall

Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

City Council Work Session — Marion City Hall

Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Marion Community Center — Squaw Creek Baptist Church

Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Civil Rights Commission — Virtual

Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ribbon Cutting — Lindale Mall Food Court

Thursday, Aug. 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

City Council Regular Session — Marion City Hall

Thursday, Aug. 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2021 Uptown Getdown — Lowe Park

Thursday, Aug. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Art by Your Friends and Neighbors 2021 — Virtual

Now through Friday, July 30 at 5 p.m.

Granger Open Air Market — Granger House

Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

