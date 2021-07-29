Community Calendar July 29 Jul 29, 2021 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Acoustic Amazon — Pop-Up Act in the ArtwayThursday, July 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.Sunrise Yoga — Lowe ParkSaturday, July 31, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.Farmers Market — Taube ParkSaturday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.City Council Office Hours — Taube ParkSaturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.Car Show and Neighborhood Fun Night — Lutheran Church of the ResurrectionSaturday, July 31, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.The Marion Community Center — Squaw Creek Baptist ChurchMonday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.Civil Service Commission Regular Meeting — Marion City HallTuesday, Aug. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.City Council Work Session — Marion City HallTuesday, Aug. 3, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.The Marion Community Center — Squaw Creek Baptist ChurchWednesday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.Civil Rights Commission — VirtualWednesday, Aug. 4, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.Ribbon Cutting — Lindale Mall Food CourtThursday, Aug. 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.City Council Regular Session — Marion City HallThursday, Aug. 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.2021 Uptown Getdown — Lowe ParkThursday, Aug. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.Art by Your Friends and Neighbors 2021 — VirtualNow through Friday, July 30 at 5 p.m.Granger Open Air Market — Granger HouseSaturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Marion Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAddy’s Pub: Where Texas spice meets Iowa niceSauerkraut Days foregoes carnival ridesInaugural cowgirl queens crownedRAGBRAI will be here next ThursdayAnamosa City golf tournament: Separation anxietyA message from the RAGBRAI Committee: Important info provided for downtown businesses and the publicBank announces retirement, promotitionsSolon’s Kerkhoff is heading to TokyoCarrying the torch: Burge reflects on Olympic memoryStephen Zimmerman Images Videos