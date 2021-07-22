City Council Regular Session — Marion City Hall

Thursday, July 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Marion Big Band Concert — City Square Park

Thursday, July 22, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunrise Yoga — Lowe Park

Saturday, July 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Farmers Market — Taube Park

Saturday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

City Council Office Hours — Taube Park

Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Marion Community Center — Squaw Creek Baptist Church

Monday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, July, 27 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Marion Community Center — Squaw Creek Baptist Church

Wednesday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Art by Your Friends and Neighbors 2021 — Virtual

Now through Friday, July 30 at 5 p.m.

