Community Calendar Jul 22, 2021

City Council Regular Session — Marion City HallThursday, July 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.Marion Big Band Concert — City Square ParkThursday, July 22, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.Sunrise Yoga — Lowe ParkSaturday, July 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.Farmers Market — Taube ParkSaturday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.City Council Office Hours — Taube ParkSaturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.The Marion Community Center — Squaw Creek Baptist ChurchMonday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.Tuesday, July, 27 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.The Marion Community Center — Squaw Creek Baptist ChurchWednesday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.Art by Your Friends and Neighbors 2021 — VirtualNow through Friday, July 30 at 5 p.m.