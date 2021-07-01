In the June 17 story titled “Current Marion residents recall Marion 70 years ago,” it should have read City Hall was located on 11th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenue. The grocery store was Cira’s. Leon and Jerry’s was a restaurant, and the record store was called Marion Records.
