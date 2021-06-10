Several area companies are among The Corridor Business Journal's 2021 Fastest Growing Companies. Honorees were recognized at a June 10 award banquet.
Nominations were sought in April. To apply, companies must demonstrate revenue of at least $350,000 in each of the fiscal years ending 2018, 2019 and 2020, and be headquartered in Kirkwood’s seven-county region. Accounting firm Honkamp Krueger & Co. ranked nominees according to revenue growth over a two-year period, with consideration given to both dollar and percentage increases.
Among the winners were:
Channel Fusion, Hiawatha
Covenant Family Solutions, Marion
Eco Lips, Inc., Marion
Integrated Connection, LLC, Hiawatha
Q4 Real Estate, Hiawatha
Rankings of the top 25 companies were revealed at the Fastest Growing Companies awards banquet, with videos on each company, culminating in the announcement of the No. 1 Fastest Growing Company. The CEO of the Fastest Growing Company and the 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year shared their stories.
The event was held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Cedar Rapids. The event was also live streamed as a Zoom webinar.