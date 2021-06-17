Shirlee Mercer, 94, and her children Jim, 72, and Jan, 69, remember Marion the way it was in 1951. The city’s population then was 5,916 (it is currently 41,137), and black and white televisions were becoming more common in homes, airing shows such as “I Love Lucy,” “The Lone Ranger,” and “The Milton Berle Show.” It was a time when gas station attendants pumped gas for customers, cleaned windshields and checked the oil, all as part of routine service. Smoking in public places, indoors and out, was allowed, and cigarettes could be purchased out of vending machines.
“There was a streetcar that ran down Sixth Avenue, in front of where the old and new libraries are now. The tracks came up to Seventh Avenue and eventually went past Cedar Memorial Cemetery and on through Cedar Rapids,” Shirlee said. “And City Hall was on 11th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenue, with the jail next to it.”
Also on Sixth Avenue was Gordon’s Hatchery, where the kids could watch chickens being born. The Heritage Center was originally a Baptist Church and then the public YMCA for a time. And all of the streets were made of Marion brick.
Shadowland dance hall provided entertainment for residents, and dancer’s stayed out too late, Ole’s Ham and Eggs uptown would feed them in the morning. There was also a raised bandstand in the park where concerts were held on weeknights.
More family-friendly entertainment came in the form of a carnival on Seventh Avenue. Jim recalls a target shooting game he often played, with a real 22 Browning rifle and live ammunition. He also remembers that the price of that same rifle in 1951 was around $20. To purchase it today, it’s $600. Another form of entertainment then was the pool hall on 11th Street, that was a “men only” establishment.
A passenger train stopped in Marion every day at four p.m.
Uptown looked a lot different, too. “I remember when 11th Street went all the way through Sixth and Seventh Avenues,” Jan said.
Sarah’s Grocery, a shoe repair shop and Leon and Jerry’s Record Shop stores in business.
Kids hung around the park and often would buy popcorn to munch on from the popcorn stand. For those who rode bikes, a bike license, costing $1 was necessary. (That law was taken off the books at the May 6, 2021, at a city council meeting.)
According to the Marion Sentinel, Marion High School graduated 80 seniors in the Class of 1951. The police were cracking down on reckless driving, illegal parking, and handing out speeding fines. Thirty-four men from Linn County were drafted — it was during the Korean War. Marge Lala won the title of Miss Eastern Iowa of 1951, and presided over the 1951 Eastern Iowa Band Festival that year. She was one of thirty-six participating women representing their band. And one marriage license, and 10 births were reported (not all of those to Marion residents as the paper covered several other towns at the time).